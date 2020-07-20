14203 McNichols Way

Amenities

Brand New Townhome for rent available in Carmel !!The home features 3 bedroom 2 1/2 Baths with 2 Car attached garage. Open concept floor plan w/formal living, Kitchen and family room on the main level & full size deck. Upgraded fireplace in family room Updated kitchen with SS appliances, quartz counter tops, white cabinets &a large center island & pantry. Whole main level with luxury laminate flooring. Lower level perfect for entertaining w/ separate half bath. Master bedroom with walk in closet & double bowl vanity and fully tiled shower. 2 other bedroom upstairs w/a full bath. Upstairs laundry w/washer dryer included. Perfect location W/walking trails, parks & other amenities. Close to shopping, dining & highways. Rated Carmel Schools.