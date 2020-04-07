14125 Warbler Way N

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

Home available for Rent at Great location IN Carmel . Available August 1st !!Home features 4 Bedroom with 3 Baths with loft with finished basement and 3 car attached garage. Main level features formal living and dining room. Open kitchen adjacent to family room with cozy fireplace along with morning room, with private treeline backyard. Kitchen updated granite counter tops. Main level bedroom with attached full bath too. Stamped concrete patio in the backyard. Upstairs with huge master and walk in closets and sitting area/office . 2 other bedrooms with common bath and loft . Finished basement with LUX vinyl planks great for entertainment. Close to shopping , dining, and Camel Clay schools.