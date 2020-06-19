1399 Shadow Ridge Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool garage sauna tennis court

Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Front loading high efficiency washer and dryer in unit. Large attached garage with additional parking spaces for guests. New A/C, furnace and water heater. Space can be furnished or unfurnished based on request. Large bay windows. Balcony. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, gym, Sauna, tanning bed walking paths and easy access to the Monon Trail. Easy access to the interstate and close to shopping at the fashion mall.