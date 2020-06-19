All apartments in Carmel
1399 Shadow Ridge Rd
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:33 AM

1399 Shadow Ridge Rd

1399 Shadow Ridge Road · (317) 828-2878
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1399 Shadow Ridge Road, Carmel, IN 46280
The Retreat Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1350 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
Newly renovated, 2 bedroom/2 bath, 1350 square foot condo. Large walk-in closets. New Brazilian Cherry Hardwoods throughout living area. The Kitchen features new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Front loading high efficiency washer and dryer in unit. Large attached garage with additional parking spaces for guests. New A/C, furnace and water heater. Space can be furnished or unfurnished based on request. Large bay windows. Balcony. Neighborhood amenities include a pool, gym, Sauna, tanning bed walking paths and easy access to the Monon Trail. Easy access to the interstate and close to shopping at the fashion mall.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

