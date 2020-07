Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace microwave bathtub refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

Great home in upscale Carmel community with 2 story open entry, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Master suite has private bath with soaking tub and shower. Kitchen has SS appliances and island. Laminate in family room with gas fireplace. Breakfast nook opens to large deck. See it today and move in right away!