Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 13800 Stanford Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
13800 Stanford Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 4:29 AM
1 of 24
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
13800 Stanford Drive
13800 Stanford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
13800 Stanford Drive, Carmel, IN 46074
Stanford Park
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13800 Stanford Drive have any available units?
13800 Stanford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Carmel, IN
.
What amenities does 13800 Stanford Drive have?
Some of 13800 Stanford Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13800 Stanford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13800 Stanford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13800 Stanford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13800 Stanford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Carmel
.
Does 13800 Stanford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13800 Stanford Drive offers parking.
Does 13800 Stanford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13800 Stanford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13800 Stanford Drive have a pool?
No, 13800 Stanford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13800 Stanford Drive have accessible units?
No, 13800 Stanford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13800 Stanford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13800 Stanford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13800 Stanford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13800 Stanford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033
Similar Pages
Carmel 1 Bedrooms
Carmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with Pool
Carmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Indianapolis, IN
Greenwood, IN
Fishers, IN
Noblesville, IN
Muncie, IN
Columbus, IN
Lawrence, IN
Plainfield, IN
Lafayette, IN
Brownsburg, IN
Westfield, IN
Shelbyville, IN
Zionsville, IN
Speedway, IN
Anderson, IN
Avon, IN
Kokomo, IN
Greenfield, IN
New Castle, IN
Marion, IN
Beech Grove, IN
Martinsville, IN
Danville, IN
Lebanon, IN
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Indianapolis
Indiana University-Kokomo
Marian University
Indiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis