1373 Sierra Spgs
Last updated August 2 2019 at 3:05 PM

1373 Sierra Spgs

1373 Sierra Spgs · No Longer Available
Location

1373 Sierra Spgs, Carmel, IN 46280
The Retreat Condominiums

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Enjoy resort style living just steps from the Monon Trail in this 2 bedroom, 2 bath corner unit. Entertain in the large great room and open kitchen. Relax on your balcony, in front of the gas fireplace, or by one of the many windows with pond views. Large master suite with walk-in closet and garden tub. Utilize the amenities of the pool, tennis courts and clubhouse. Easy access to 465 from either Keystone or 96th & Meridian

Monthly rent is based on a 12 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1373 Sierra Spgs have any available units?
1373 Sierra Spgs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1373 Sierra Spgs have?
Some of 1373 Sierra Spgs's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1373 Sierra Spgs currently offering any rent specials?
1373 Sierra Spgs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1373 Sierra Spgs pet-friendly?
Yes, 1373 Sierra Spgs is pet friendly.
Does 1373 Sierra Spgs offer parking?
No, 1373 Sierra Spgs does not offer parking.
Does 1373 Sierra Spgs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1373 Sierra Spgs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1373 Sierra Spgs have a pool?
Yes, 1373 Sierra Spgs has a pool.
Does 1373 Sierra Spgs have accessible units?
No, 1373 Sierra Spgs does not have accessible units.
Does 1373 Sierra Spgs have units with dishwashers?
No, 1373 Sierra Spgs does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1373 Sierra Spgs have units with air conditioning?
No, 1373 Sierra Spgs does not have units with air conditioning.
