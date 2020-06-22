All apartments in Carmel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1318 Woodgate Drive

1318 Woodgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1318 Woodgate Drive, Carmel, IN 46033
Woodgate

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
A must see! 3102 sq ft brick home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 3 full baths upstairs. Additional room with egress windows in basement that can be used as room or office. Huge master with en suite and walk in closet.
Large, spacious kitchen with great flow to family room and separate dining room.
Screened in porch and deck overlooking pond.
Home within walking distance to pool, club house, and tennis courts.
Full lawn service available.
Recently vacated; repairs and cleaning to be completed before next tenant moves in.
Must pass credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home. Tenant responsible for all utilities.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Woodgate Drive have any available units?
1318 Woodgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 1318 Woodgate Drive have?
Some of 1318 Woodgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Woodgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Woodgate Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Woodgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1318 Woodgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1318 Woodgate Drive offer parking?
No, 1318 Woodgate Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1318 Woodgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Woodgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Woodgate Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1318 Woodgate Drive has a pool.
Does 1318 Woodgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1318 Woodgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Woodgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Woodgate Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1318 Woodgate Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1318 Woodgate Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
