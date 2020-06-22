1318 Woodgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

A must see! 3102 sq ft brick home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths. 3 full baths upstairs. Additional room with egress windows in basement that can be used as room or office. Huge master with en suite and walk in closet.

Large, spacious kitchen with great flow to family room and separate dining room.

Screened in porch and deck overlooking pond.

Home within walking distance to pool, club house, and tennis courts.

Full lawn service available.

Recently vacated; repairs and cleaning to be completed before next tenant moves in.

Must pass credit, criminal, and eviction background check. Non-smoking home. Tenant responsible for all utilities.

Contact us to schedule a showing.