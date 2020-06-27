All apartments in Carmel
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
13075 Grand vue Drive
Last updated January 30 2020 at 9:44 PM

13075 Grand vue Drive

13075 Grand Vue Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13075 Grand Vue Dr, Carmel, IN 46032

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate Townhome at Grand on Main in Carmel available for rent July 15th!! . Home features contemporary design,comes w/full luxury upgrades featuring 2 bdrms with 3.5 bath & 2 car attached garage. Main level features formal living space w/updated Kitchen w/oversized island, granite countertops opening to Family Rm w/gas fireplace. Large deck great for entertaining, Upstairs with Huge Master bedroom w/shower & walk-in closet. 2nd Bedroom & Loft complete with another full bath. Downstairs w/large Bonus Room attached with 1 full bath. Offering a low-maintenance lifestyle, exterior maintenance & snow removal included. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment in Carmel Arts & Design District . Available for Short term too!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13075 Grand vue Drive have any available units?
13075 Grand vue Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 13075 Grand vue Drive have?
Some of 13075 Grand vue Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13075 Grand vue Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13075 Grand vue Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13075 Grand vue Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13075 Grand vue Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 13075 Grand vue Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13075 Grand vue Drive offers parking.
Does 13075 Grand vue Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13075 Grand vue Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13075 Grand vue Drive have a pool?
No, 13075 Grand vue Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13075 Grand vue Drive have accessible units?
No, 13075 Grand vue Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13075 Grand vue Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13075 Grand vue Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13075 Grand vue Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13075 Grand vue Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
