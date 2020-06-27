13075 Grand vue Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate Townhome at Grand on Main in Carmel available for rent July 15th!! . Home features contemporary design,comes w/full luxury upgrades featuring 2 bdrms with 3.5 bath & 2 car attached garage. Main level features formal living space w/updated Kitchen w/oversized island, granite countertops opening to Family Rm w/gas fireplace. Large deck great for entertaining, Upstairs with Huge Master bedroom w/shower & walk-in closet. 2nd Bedroom & Loft complete with another full bath. Downstairs w/large Bonus Room attached with 1 full bath. Offering a low-maintenance lifestyle, exterior maintenance & snow removal included. Close to shopping, dining & entertainment in Carmel Arts & Design District . Available for Short term too!!