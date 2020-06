12936 Grenville St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

LUXURY TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF THE VILLAGE OF WESTCLAY. TASTEFULLY DECORATED AND UPDATED WITH ALL THE FINEST AMENITIES, ONE CAN MOVE-RIGHT-INTO THIS PERFECT CONDO! END UNIT W/LOTS WINDOWS AND NATURAL LIGHTS COMING THROUGH & 3 MSTR STE'S-ALL/ WITH WIC'S & ENSUITE BATH. MAIN FLR W/SPINDLES, HWD FLRS, HUGE WINDOWS, UNIQUE LIGHTING & FIXTURES. KIT INCLUDES SS APPL, 42" CHERRY CABS, TILE FLRS & OUTDOOR DECK. HUGE MSTR SUITE W/VAULTED CEILING, JETTED TUB, DUAL SINKS & MORE. LOC HAS VIEW OF GREEN SPACE & SHOW HOMES. PARTIALLY FURNISHED.