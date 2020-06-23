All apartments in Carmel
Last updated April 10 2020 at 2:45 AM

12873 Tradd Street

12873 Tradd Street · No Longer Available
Location

12873 Tradd Street, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
Luxury condo in the prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths. Steps from your favorite shops, restaurants, bars and the new library. Features granite counter tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms, oversized deluxe ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen and bathrooms. Master suite has a garden tub, walk-in closet and a quaint arched sitting area . Neutral paint throughout and a large laundry room with lots of shelving. French doors overlook a beautiful tree-lined street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12873 Tradd Street have any available units?
12873 Tradd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12873 Tradd Street have?
Some of 12873 Tradd Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12873 Tradd Street currently offering any rent specials?
12873 Tradd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12873 Tradd Street pet-friendly?
No, 12873 Tradd Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12873 Tradd Street offer parking?
No, 12873 Tradd Street does not offer parking.
Does 12873 Tradd Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12873 Tradd Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12873 Tradd Street have a pool?
Yes, 12873 Tradd Street has a pool.
Does 12873 Tradd Street have accessible units?
No, 12873 Tradd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12873 Tradd Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12873 Tradd Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 12873 Tradd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 12873 Tradd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
