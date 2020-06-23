12873 Tradd Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry pool

Luxury condo in the prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths. Steps from your favorite shops, restaurants, bars and the new library. Features granite counter tops in both the kitchen and bathrooms, oversized deluxe ceramic tile in foyer, kitchen and bathrooms. Master suite has a garden tub, walk-in closet and a quaint arched sitting area . Neutral paint throughout and a large laundry room with lots of shelving. French doors overlook a beautiful tree-lined street.