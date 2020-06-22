12820 University Crescent

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Luxurious 3 bedroom executive condo in the prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths. Steps from your favorite shops, restaurants, bars and the new library. Kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances and beautiful tile and stonework. Living room includes an office nook and a stone feature wall with french doors overlooking a tree-lined street. Master suite has a jetted garden tub and walk-in closet. Everything in this beautiful condo has been updated!