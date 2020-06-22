All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 12820 University Crescent.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
12820 University Crescent
Last updated June 5 2020 at 9:35 PM

12820 University Crescent

12820 University Cres · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12820 University Cres, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxurious 3 bedroom executive condo in the prestigious Village of West Clay. Amenities include 3 pools, 3 fitness centers, 3 clubhouses, lakes, parks and 9 miles of paths. Steps from your favorite shops, restaurants, bars and the new library. Kitchen features granite counters, SS appliances and beautiful tile and stonework. Living room includes an office nook and a stone feature wall with french doors overlooking a tree-lined street. Master suite has a jetted garden tub and walk-in closet. Everything in this beautiful condo has been updated!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12820 University Crescent have any available units?
12820 University Crescent doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12820 University Crescent have?
Some of 12820 University Crescent's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12820 University Crescent currently offering any rent specials?
12820 University Crescent isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12820 University Crescent pet-friendly?
No, 12820 University Crescent is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12820 University Crescent offer parking?
No, 12820 University Crescent does not offer parking.
Does 12820 University Crescent have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12820 University Crescent offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12820 University Crescent have a pool?
Yes, 12820 University Crescent has a pool.
Does 12820 University Crescent have accessible units?
No, 12820 University Crescent does not have accessible units.
Does 12820 University Crescent have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12820 University Crescent has units with dishwashers.
Does 12820 University Crescent have units with air conditioning?
No, 12820 University Crescent does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Governor Square Apartments & Townhomes
1825 Jefferson Dr W
Carmel, IN 46032
Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis