12764 Edgemont Way

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Stunning Brownstone in highly coveted Village of West Clay. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is an end unit, so you get tons of natural light throughout. It features an open concept and hardwoods on main floor, newer appliances, tile backsplash and island in kitchen, large master suite w/spa-like bath and huge walk-in closet, office desk built-ins on lower level, temperature controlled wine cellar and heated garage. This townhome comes w/ all appliances, including: washer, dryer, water softener. Come experience luxury living at The Village of West Clay...shopping, dining, parks, community centers, pools, tennis courts...all within walking distance. The home is a must see!