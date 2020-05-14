All apartments in Carmel
Last updated June 18 2019 at 6:15 AM

12764 Edgemont Way

12764 Edgemont Way · No Longer Available
Location

12764 Edgemont Way, Carmel, IN 46032
Village of Westclay

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Stunning Brownstone in highly coveted Village of West Clay. This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome is an end unit, so you get tons of natural light throughout. It features an open concept and hardwoods on main floor, newer appliances, tile backsplash and island in kitchen, large master suite w/spa-like bath and huge walk-in closet, office desk built-ins on lower level, temperature controlled wine cellar and heated garage. This townhome comes w/ all appliances, including: washer, dryer, water softener. Come experience luxury living at The Village of West Clay...shopping, dining, parks, community centers, pools, tennis courts...all within walking distance. The home is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12764 Edgemont Way have any available units?
12764 Edgemont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 12764 Edgemont Way have?
Some of 12764 Edgemont Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12764 Edgemont Way currently offering any rent specials?
12764 Edgemont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12764 Edgemont Way pet-friendly?
No, 12764 Edgemont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 12764 Edgemont Way offer parking?
Yes, 12764 Edgemont Way offers parking.
Does 12764 Edgemont Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12764 Edgemont Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12764 Edgemont Way have a pool?
Yes, 12764 Edgemont Way has a pool.
Does 12764 Edgemont Way have accessible units?
No, 12764 Edgemont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 12764 Edgemont Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12764 Edgemont Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 12764 Edgemont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 12764 Edgemont Way does not have units with air conditioning.
