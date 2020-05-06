125 Belden Dr

Amenities

Charming Updated 3BR/2BA Ranch - Carmel



Charming 3BR, 2BA ranch in the heart of Carmel, near CHS and within walking distance of downtown! Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Granite, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, newer windows and roof. Large fenced in yard with play set. House will be rented unfurnished. Small pets allowed with additional fees.

