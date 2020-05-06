125 Belden Dr

Amenities
Available 06/01/20 Charming Updated 3BR/2BA Ranch - Carmel - Property Id: 94448
Charming 3BR, 2BA ranch in the heart of Carmel, near CHS and within walking distance of downtown! Remodeled kitchen and bathrooms. Granite, hardwoods, stainless steel appliances, washer, dryer, newer windows and roof. Large fenced in yard with play set. House will be rented unfurnished. Small pets allowed with additional fees.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94448
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5745586)