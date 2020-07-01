124 Northwest 11TH Street

Amenities

PRIVATE, WOODED VIEW FROM THE LIVING ROOM & BALCONY! This 3 bedroom, 2 full + 2 half bath condo has a premium location, with wooded views to the north, balconies off both the kitchen and living spaces, and direct access to the Monon Trail just outside the door. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, stainless steel appliances, a two-sided gas fireplace, and two-car attached garage make this a highly desirable property for both families and executive professionals. Bedrooms all have vaulted ceilings and the master bath features a garden tub. Just a 6-minute walk to Main St and Midtown Plaza via the Monon Trail and close to shopping, dining, and groceries at Clay Terrace. Trash, water, and sewer and HOA fees included. No pets.