All apartments in Carmel
Find more places like 124 Northwest 11TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carmel, IN
/
124 Northwest 11TH Street
Last updated November 17 2019 at 6:00 AM

124 Northwest 11TH Street

124 11th St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carmel
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

124 11th St NW, Carmel, IN 46032
Traditions on The Monon

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
PRIVATE, WOODED VIEW FROM THE LIVING ROOM & BALCONY! This 3 bedroom, 2 full + 2 half bath condo has a premium location, with wooded views to the north, balconies off both the kitchen and living spaces, and direct access to the Monon Trail just outside the door. Hardwood floors throughout the main level, stainless steel appliances, a two-sided gas fireplace, and two-car attached garage make this a highly desirable property for both families and executive professionals. Bedrooms all have vaulted ceilings and the master bath features a garden tub. Just a 6-minute walk to Main St and Midtown Plaza via the Monon Trail and close to shopping, dining, and groceries at Clay Terrace. Trash, water, and sewer and HOA fees included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Northwest 11TH Street have any available units?
124 Northwest 11TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 124 Northwest 11TH Street have?
Some of 124 Northwest 11TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Northwest 11TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
124 Northwest 11TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Northwest 11TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 124 Northwest 11TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carmel.
Does 124 Northwest 11TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 124 Northwest 11TH Street offers parking.
Does 124 Northwest 11TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 124 Northwest 11TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Northwest 11TH Street have a pool?
No, 124 Northwest 11TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 124 Northwest 11TH Street have accessible units?
No, 124 Northwest 11TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Northwest 11TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 124 Northwest 11TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 124 Northwest 11TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 124 Northwest 11TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Main Street on the Monon
60 Knoll Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Gramercy
945 Mohawk Hills Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Old Town on the Monon Apartments & Townhomes
111 W Main St
Carmel, IN 46032
Penn Circle Apartments in Carmel
12415 N Pennsylvania St
Carmel, IN 46032
Providence at Old Meridian
300 Providence Blvd
Carmel, IN 46032
The Village on Spring Mill
14637 Handel Dr
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Woods
1010 Clubhouse Ct
Carmel, IN 46032
Carmel Landing Apartments
2223 E 151st St
Carmel, IN 46033

Similar Pages

Carmel 1 BedroomsCarmel 2 Bedrooms
Carmel Apartments with PoolCarmel Pet Friendly Places
Carmel Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Indianapolis, INGreenwood, INFishers, INNoblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, INPlainfield, IN
Lafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, INShelbyville, INZionsville, INSpeedway, INAnderson, INAvon, IN
Kokomo, INGreenfield, INNew Castle, INMarion, INBeech Grove, INMartinsville, INDanville, INLebanon, IN

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisIndiana University-Kokomo
Marian UniversityIndiana Wesleyan University-Marion
Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis