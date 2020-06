Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in great Carmel location. Lower level has family room and half bath. Main floor has beautiful large kitchen, hearth room, and an additional living area. Upstairs has master suite with walk in closet and two extra bedrooms. This 3 story end unit townhome sits on a large pond and has wonderful views. Vacant and ready for immediate occupancy.