Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:17 PM

11775 Yale Drive

Location

11775 Yale Drive, Carmel, IN 46032
Townhomes at Guilford

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
WOW FABULOUS Carmel Condo that looks brand new!! Perfect view overlooking the pond and fountain from the huge kitchen with great upgraded stainless appliances. Main floor office/study is private and separate and has views of the fountain, great for those who work from home. Wonderful location, walk to the Monon or the Monon Center or be on 465 in minutes. Close to Carmel restaurants and shopping.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11775 Yale Drive have any available units?
11775 Yale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carmel, IN.
What amenities does 11775 Yale Drive have?
Some of 11775 Yale Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11775 Yale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11775 Yale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11775 Yale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 11775 Yale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 11775 Yale Drive offer parking?
No, 11775 Yale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 11775 Yale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11775 Yale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11775 Yale Drive have a pool?
No, 11775 Yale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11775 Yale Drive have accessible units?
No, 11775 Yale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11775 Yale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 11775 Yale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11775 Yale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11775 Yale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
