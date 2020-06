Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel gym

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

GREAT CARMEL RENTAL IN POPULAR RETREAT NEIGHBORHOOD! GREAT LOCATION. WALK OR BIKE TO THE MONON! LARGE UNIT, TWO BEDROOMS - SPLIT BEDROOM PLAN. TWO BATHROOMS. PRIVATE BALCONY OFF MASTER/LIVING. FRESHLY PAINTED NEUTRAL COLOR. CARPETS STEAM CLEANED, READY FOR YOU TO MOVE IN. ONE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. STAINLESS APPLIANCES IN SPACIOUS KITCHEN. ACCESS TO COMMUNITY POOL AND FITNESS CENTER. POSSIBLE MONTHLY DISCOUNT WITH 2+ YEAR LEASE.