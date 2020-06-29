11218 Basswood Court

Amenities

MOVE IN SPECIAL!!

$400 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT!!



Check out this recently updated 3 bedroom 2 full bath home located in desirable Carmel. This home also features a den which can double as a bonus room. Beautiful backyard with quiet cul de sac living. Close to parks, the Monon Trail and other activities. Home is move in ready. Vinyl plank throughout this home. This home comes with all appliances including washer and dryer. Call or click today to view this home in person. Carmel Clay schools. Non smoker preferred.