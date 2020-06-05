720 Rose Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fire pit

WEST//BROWNSBURG **1/2 off first month of rent when deposit is paid before 02/28/2019!!!!!

3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR GARAGE

One Story Ranch Ready To Move Into. Beautiful All New Laminate Flooring Throughout. All Appliances Stay,New Dishwasher, 2 Year Old Refrigerator And Stove, Including 3 Year Old Washer And Dryer. Tile Entry,Kitchen And Baths.Split Bedroom Plan Offers Privacy,Walk-In Closet, Cathedral Ceilings/Plant Shelves. The Finished And Extended Garage Is A Bonus.Enjoy The Large Backyard With A Fire Pit And A Nice Sized Deck. Freshly Painted Outside And Most Of The Inside.