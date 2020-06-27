All apartments in Brownsburg
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

488 Elizabeth Ln

488 Elizabeth Ln · No Longer Available
Location

488 Elizabeth Ln, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
488 Elizabeth Ln Available 08/12/19 3 Bedroom Duplex in Brownsburg - This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath in Brownsburg has vinyl wood plank flooring, fresh paint throughout, spacious family room/dining room combo, master suite with private bath and large closet, and a great patio that overlooks the backyard. No pets. No smoking

Non-refundable $35 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. Applications completed at: https://indianapmg.com/vacancies/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5056137)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 488 Elizabeth Ln have any available units?
488 Elizabeth Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
Is 488 Elizabeth Ln currently offering any rent specials?
488 Elizabeth Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 488 Elizabeth Ln pet-friendly?
No, 488 Elizabeth Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsburg.
Does 488 Elizabeth Ln offer parking?
No, 488 Elizabeth Ln does not offer parking.
Does 488 Elizabeth Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 488 Elizabeth Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 488 Elizabeth Ln have a pool?
No, 488 Elizabeth Ln does not have a pool.
Does 488 Elizabeth Ln have accessible units?
No, 488 Elizabeth Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 488 Elizabeth Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 488 Elizabeth Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 488 Elizabeth Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 488 Elizabeth Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
