421 East Main Street

For Lease opportunity on 1.4 acres (sub-dividable) of prime Main Street property with Urban Commercial (UC) zoning and 280' of frontage. This site can accommodate multi-story mixed-use development. Ideal for retail, restaurant, brewery, professional offices, apartments, or town-homes. Existing property has 5 buildings with a parking lot. (2,580 sf retail building, 1,536 sf residential rental, and 3 separate warehouse/garages totaling approx. 1,500 sf) Paved parking accommodates 40 vehicles. Central town location just across the street from Brownsburg Municipal Center and near Brownsburg H.S., Sportsfield Park, Brown Elem. School, and Brownsburg Public Library. Great walking location in downtown Brownsburg.