Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:03 PM

421 East Main Street

421 East Main Street · (317) 281-2514
Location

421 East Main Street, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$7,400

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For Lease opportunity on 1.4 acres (sub-dividable) of prime Main Street property with Urban Commercial (UC) zoning and 280' of frontage. This site can accommodate multi-story mixed-use development. Ideal for retail, restaurant, brewery, professional offices, apartments, or town-homes. Existing property has 5 buildings with a parking lot. (2,580 sf retail building, 1,536 sf residential rental, and 3 separate warehouse/garages totaling approx. 1,500 sf) Paved parking accommodates 40 vehicles. Central town location just across the street from Brownsburg Municipal Center and near Brownsburg H.S., Sportsfield Park, Brown Elem. School, and Brownsburg Public Library. Great walking location in downtown Brownsburg.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 East Main Street have any available units?
421 East Main Street has a unit available for $7,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
Is 421 East Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
421 East Main Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 East Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 421 East Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsburg.
Does 421 East Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 421 East Main Street does offer parking.
Does 421 East Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 East Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 East Main Street have a pool?
No, 421 East Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 421 East Main Street have accessible units?
No, 421 East Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 421 East Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 East Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 East Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 East Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
