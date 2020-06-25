All apartments in Brownsburg
406 Weston Road
Last updated April 1 2020 at 9:47 PM

406 Weston Road

406 Weston Road · No Longer Available
Location

406 Weston Road, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful brick house. Kitchen has granite countertops throughout, hardwood floors and carpet, stainless steel cabinets. Superb location, only minutes from downtown Brownsburg and right across the street from WM Brothers Park! Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 406 Weston Road have any available units?
406 Weston Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 406 Weston Road have?
Some of 406 Weston Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 406 Weston Road currently offering any rent specials?
406 Weston Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 406 Weston Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 406 Weston Road is pet friendly.
Does 406 Weston Road offer parking?
No, 406 Weston Road does not offer parking.
Does 406 Weston Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 406 Weston Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 406 Weston Road have a pool?
No, 406 Weston Road does not have a pool.
Does 406 Weston Road have accessible units?
No, 406 Weston Road does not have accessible units.
Does 406 Weston Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 406 Weston Road does not have units with dishwashers.
