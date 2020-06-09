All apartments in Brownsburg
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

1285 Spring Lake Dr.

1285 Spring Lake Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1285 Spring Lake Drive, Brownsburg, IN 46112

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
BROWNSBURG: E. Co. Rd. 600 N. & N. Co. Rd. 900 E.
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story with Living room, kitchen, dining room, family room, laundry room, and office. The kitchen includes refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, dishwasher and has a pantry. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath. The master bath has garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower

Interior Features include: New carpet, fresh paint, mini blinds, ceiling fan in master, laundry hook-up, fireplace, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, pond view, concrete patio, screen door on front door,

APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave,

CENTRAL AIR: Yes

LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Sorry No Pets

UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5143540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1285 Spring Lake Dr. have any available units?
1285 Spring Lake Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Brownsburg, IN.
How much is rent in Brownsburg, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Brownsburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1285 Spring Lake Dr. have?
Some of 1285 Spring Lake Dr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1285 Spring Lake Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1285 Spring Lake Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1285 Spring Lake Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 1285 Spring Lake Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Brownsburg.
Does 1285 Spring Lake Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1285 Spring Lake Dr. offers parking.
Does 1285 Spring Lake Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1285 Spring Lake Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1285 Spring Lake Dr. have a pool?
No, 1285 Spring Lake Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1285 Spring Lake Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1285 Spring Lake Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1285 Spring Lake Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1285 Spring Lake Dr. has units with dishwashers.
