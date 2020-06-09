1285 Spring Lake Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -

BROWNSBURG: E. Co. Rd. 600 N. & N. Co. Rd. 900 E.

4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story with Living room, kitchen, dining room, family room, laundry room, and office. The kitchen includes refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, dishwasher and has a pantry. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath. The master bath has garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower



Interior Features include: New carpet, fresh paint, mini blinds, ceiling fan in master, laundry hook-up, fireplace, cathedral ceilings

Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, pond view, concrete patio, screen door on front door,



CENTRAL AIR: Yes



LEASE TERMS:

18 month lease required

Sorry No Pets



UTILITIES:

Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



CONTACT:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com



SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy



(RLNE5143540)