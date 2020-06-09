1285 Spring Lake Dr.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. -
BROWNSBURG: E. Co. Rd. 600 N. & N. Co. Rd. 900 E.
4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story with Living room, kitchen, dining room, family room, laundry room, and office. The kitchen includes refrigerator, Stove, Microwave, dishwasher and has a pantry. The master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath. The master bath has garden tub, dual vanities and separate shower
Interior Features include: New carpet, fresh paint, mini blinds, ceiling fan in master, laundry hook-up, fireplace, cathedral ceilings
Exterior Features Include: Two car attached garage, pond view, concrete patio, screen door on front door,
APPLIANCES INCLUDED:Dishwasher, Refrigerator, Stove, Microwave,
CENTRAL AIR: Yes
LEASE TERMS:
18 month lease required
Sorry No Pets
UTILITIES:
Utility Information: Electric Stove Hook-up, Electric Dryer Hook-up, Gas Furnace, Gas Water Heater
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
CONTACT:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
SCHEDULE A SHOWING ANYTIME
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
APPLICATION CRITERIA: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
Contact us on Facebook http://m.me/cresindy
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5143540)