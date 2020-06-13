115 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL with balcony
Looking to hit the big time? Fame may come naturally to residents of Wheeling, Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, this town is the birth place of a few show biz types, such as John Francis Daley (Bones, Freaks and Geeks).
Located 23 miles northwest of the famed Chicago Loop, Wheeling, IL is one of dozens of small suburbs you may have noticed outside the Windy City. With an estimated population of roughly 38,000 people, this village may attract you if you're tired of the high costs and dense population of Chicago. While residents don't have all of the benefits of city living, you may find that the low rental rates are worth sacrificing midnight takeout from the Chinese restaurant down the block.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wheeling renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.