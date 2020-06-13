Apartment List
/
IL
/
wheeling
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:07 AM

115 Apartments for rent in Wheeling, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16am
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1217 S. Forums Ct. - 1C
1217 Forums Court, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$900
950 sqft
Clean and spacious One bedroom apartment on the 1st floor. Large patio. Well maintained Forums Apartment with Tennis Courts and Swimming Pool. Must See!! No Pets Please.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1059 Deerpath Court
1059 Deerpath Court, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1000 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 01,2020* POPULAR LEXINGTON COMMONS* 2ND FLOOR UNIT-2BD,1BTH, 1 CAR GARAGE* UPDATED KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR AND WALK-IN PANTRY*MASTER BEDROOM WITH FULL BTH AND ORGANIZED WALK-IN CLOSET* FULL SIZE LAUNDRY ROOM* PRIVATE BALCONY

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
428 Park Avenue
428 Park Avenue, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1026 sqft
MOVE IN READY!!! Cozy Ranch style home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room, kitchen, 1 car garage with storage space and long driveway for additional parking.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
759 Prestwick Lane
759 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
LARGEST MODEL FULLERTON II. 3 BEDROOM & 3 FULL BATHROOMS PLUS LOFT (ON 3RD FLOOR,) AND DEN TOO. END UNIT WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT FROM WINDOWS. HUGE KITCHEN WITH OVER-SIZED MAPLE CABINETS, PANTRY, CORIAN COUNTERTOPS, GRANITE TILE, S.S. APPLIANCES.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
267 12th Street
267 12th Street, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
850 sqft
IDEAL 2nd floor location with private balcony in quiet residential area. Newly painted, cleaned & plush carpeting ready for you to move right in. Master BR has two closets, 2nd BR has walk-in closet.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
683 Prestwick Lane
683 Prestwick Lane, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1797 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1ST***POPULAR ASTOR PLACE* TRI-LEVEL ALL BRICK TOWNHOUSE OFFERS LOTS OF SPACE** HUGE KITCHEN WITH SLIDERS TO A VERY PRIVATE BALCONY* SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/DINING AREA* 2 MASTER SUITES, ONE OF THEM WITH A WALK-IN CLOSET* 2ND FLOOR

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
486 Pleasant Run Drive
486 Pleasant Run Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1000 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Wheeling on the top floor. Amenities included: balcony, central heat, dishwasher, storage, and laundry in building. Utilities included: heat, gas, and water. Date Available: Jun 15th, 2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1165 Pleasant Run Drive
1165 Pleasant Run Drive, Wheeling, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 BED/1 BATH UPDATED CONDO IN GREAT CONDITION. PERGO FLOORS THROUGHOUT. KITCHEN WITH LIGHT CABINETS. LIVING ROOM HAS SLIDING DOORS TO BALCONY. SEPARATE DINING ROOM. SECURED ENTRANCE. PLENTY OF STORAGE. LAUNDRY IN BUILDING. PARKING INCLUDED.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
375 PLUM CREEK Drive
375 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1200 sqft
SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH CONDO INCLUDING HEATED GARAGE! LARGE MASTER BEDROOM WITH BATH AND WALKING CLOSET. UPDATED BATHROOMS.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
200 Hudson Court
200 Hudson Ct, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,841
1190 sqft
**Price reflects 2 months free with June move in for all floor plans with a 13 month lease.

1 of 17

Last updated March 5 at 03:35am
1 Unit Available
475 Plum Creek Drive
475 Plum Creek Drive, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS REMODELED UNIT IN ELEVATOR BUILDING. LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42"CHERRYWOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. OPENED TO LR/DR.HARDWOOD FLOORS. NICE OVERSIZED BATHROOM WITH SHOWER.PRIVATE BALCONY WITH VIEW OF SWIMMING POOL & POND.
Results within 1 mile of Wheeling
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 11 at 02:40pm
$
3 Units Available
301 Riverwalk Place
301 N Riverwalk Dr, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,895
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1382 sqft
Experience the splendor of solitude and nature! 301 Riverwalk Place offers elegance, style and palatial apartment living! Enjoy your fully equipped oversized kitchen and smartly designed guest and master baths.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
399 Catbird Ln
399 Catbird Lane, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2500 sqft
Majestic 3 Br 2.5 Ba Townhouse On The Lake W/ 2 Car Garage. Gorgeous Home, Situated On Large, Corner Lot Right On The Water. Features Beautiful Hardwood Floors, Large Bedrooms, & Fireplace.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
878 Swan Ln
878 Swan Lane, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
2600 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Luxury 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath Townhome in Deerfield - Property Id: 24133 Recently renovated, spacious 4 bedroom / 3.5 bath town-home with a 2 car garage.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
848 Bluebird St
848 Bluebird Street, Lake County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1944 sqft
HUGE 4Bed/2.5Bath Park West subdivision Deerfield STEVENSON School District - Updated 4 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in great Park West subdivision STEVENSON School District.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
18 East OLD WILLOW Road
18 Seminole Lane, Prospect Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Feels like in resort leaving IN THIS GREAT COMPLEX..Beautiful 1bdr, 1bath apartment in Lake Run. Upgraded unit with open floor plan, new floor, ceramic tiles, freshly painted, dishwasher, very clean. Nice size patio.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2505 East Hunter Drive
2505 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Stunning! 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathroom with lots of storage throughout. Brand new carpet/ hardwood floors/6 panel doors fresh paint. Gorgeous fireplace in vaulted LR room w/ 4 skylights, large eat-in kit., with formal dining room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2524 East hunter Drive
2524 Hunter Drive, Arlington Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1262 sqft
Bright and spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bath townhome in beautiful Lake Arlington Towne. Vaulted ceilings in living room, separate dining room, private patio, attached 1 car garage and in unit washer / dryer. This ranch style townhome has it all.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
412 MALLARD Drive
412 Mallard Drive, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1800 sqft
LOCATED IN POPULAR PARK WEST SUBDIVISION - DEERFIELD! BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS WELL MAINTAINED 2-STORY TOWNHOUSE WITH FULL FINISHED BASEMENT . REMODELED KITCHEN - OPEN TO DINING ROOM & LIVING ROOM HARDWOOD FLOORS. AWARD-WINNING STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
River Woods
1 Unit Available
565 Juneberry Road
565 Juneberry Road, Riverwoods, IL
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
4882 sqft
Elegant Riverwoods Estate Home all Brick Colonial on Beautiful Wooded Acres affords the ultimate in Privacy. Features 4 Bedrms, 3 Full Baths, 2 Story Great Room along kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Sutton point
1 Unit Available
4047 Rutgers Lane
4047 Rutgers Lane, Northbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2866 sqft
Come and check out this 4bdrm, 3.1 bathroom corner lot home in the amazing Northbrook School District 27! With nearly 3,000sf and a finished basement, this is a perfect home for any family.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Northwood at Buffalo Grove
1 Unit Available
612 BUCKTHORN Terrace
612 Buckthorn Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2223 sqft
Lovely 4 bd. 2.5 bh. home on a quiet street. Freshly painted in neutral colors just a month ago, new engineering flooring on the 1st level.Huge master bedroom with a large walk in closet with built-ins.
City Guide for Wheeling, IL

Looking to hit the big time? Fame may come naturally to residents of Wheeling, Illinois. Just outside of Chicago, this town is the birth place of a few show biz types, such as John Francis Daley (Bones, Freaks and Geeks).

Located 23 miles northwest of the famed Chicago Loop, Wheeling, IL is one of dozens of small suburbs you may have noticed outside the Windy City. With an estimated population of roughly 38,000 people, this village may attract you if you're tired of the high costs and dense population of Chicago. While residents don't have all of the benefits of city living, you may find that the low rental rates are worth sacrificing midnight takeout from the Chinese restaurant down the block.

Having trouble with Craigslist Wheeling? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Wheeling, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Wheeling renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Wheeling 2 BedroomsWheeling 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWheeling 3 BedroomsWheeling Apartments under $1,000Wheeling Apartments under $1,100Wheeling Apartments with Balcony
Wheeling Apartments with GarageWheeling Apartments with GymWheeling Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWheeling Apartments with Move-in SpecialsWheeling Apartments with Parking
Wheeling Apartments with PoolWheeling Apartments with Washer-DryerWheeling Dog Friendly ApartmentsWheeling Furnished ApartmentsWheeling Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, IL
Lake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, ILItasca, ILHarwood Heights, ILWillowbrook, ILBroadview, ILLakemoor, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College