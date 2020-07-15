All apartments in Wheeling
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:50 AM

1116 CAPTAINS Lane

1116 Captains Lane · (312) 471-6444
Location

1116 Captains Lane, Wheeling, IL 60090

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1573 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is an absolutely beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in move-in condition and lots of windows for that natural, crisp sunlight! Enter into a large LR/DR area with its vaulted, cathedral-like ceiling and its excellent floor plan - all just a few steps away from a nicely-sized kitchen with an eat-in area overlooking the yard and family room. All bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space! More specifically, the master bedroom has a master bathroom along with a walk-in closet. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. A must see. A 10! District 23 schools! Two year lease strongly preferred. LEASE BEGINS BETWEEN 08/01/2020 TO 08/31/2020. One month security deposit. No pets. No smokers. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, lights and water) along with snow/lawn care. We run a full credit, criminal and background check. No evictions. 680+ FICO or higher; exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. There is a $300 one-time charge, non-refundable move-in fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1116 CAPTAINS Lane have any available units?
1116 CAPTAINS Lane has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Wheeling, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wheeling Rent Report.
What amenities does 1116 CAPTAINS Lane have?
Some of 1116 CAPTAINS Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1116 CAPTAINS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1116 CAPTAINS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1116 CAPTAINS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1116 CAPTAINS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wheeling.
Does 1116 CAPTAINS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1116 CAPTAINS Lane offers parking.
Does 1116 CAPTAINS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1116 CAPTAINS Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1116 CAPTAINS Lane have a pool?
No, 1116 CAPTAINS Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1116 CAPTAINS Lane have accessible units?
No, 1116 CAPTAINS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1116 CAPTAINS Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1116 CAPTAINS Lane has units with dishwashers.
