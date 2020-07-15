1116 CAPTAINS Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

This is an absolutely beautiful, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom home in move-in condition and lots of windows for that natural, crisp sunlight! Enter into a large LR/DR area with its vaulted, cathedral-like ceiling and its excellent floor plan - all just a few steps away from a nicely-sized kitchen with an eat-in area overlooking the yard and family room. All bedrooms are spacious with ample closet space! More specifically, the master bedroom has a master bathroom along with a walk-in closet. Close to schools, shopping and transportation. A must see. A 10! District 23 schools! Two year lease strongly preferred. LEASE BEGINS BETWEEN 08/01/2020 TO 08/31/2020. One month security deposit. No pets. No smokers. Tenants are responsible for all utilities (gas, lights and water) along with snow/lawn care. We run a full credit, criminal and background check. No evictions. 680+ FICO or higher; exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis. There is a $300 one-time charge, non-refundable move-in fee.