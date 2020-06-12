3145 Renard Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this 3-bedroom town home in the desirable Renaux Manor Subdivision. Great open floor plan. Home features two story living room with double windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and large pantry. Eating area has opening to separate dining room. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and private bath with double vanity and walk in shower. Two additional well sized bedrooms with large windows for natural light. 2nd floor laundry with washer & dryer included. Upgraded oak railings and tons of storage. 2 car attached garage with opener. Sliding glass doors to large concrete patio and open grassy area for your outdoor enjoyment. District 303 Schools and Great Location! Shows very well so it will go quick!! No Smoking and no pets allowed.