Home
/
St. Charles, IL
/
3145 Renard Lane
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

3145 Renard Lane

3145 Renard Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3145 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL 60175

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this 3-bedroom town home in the desirable Renaux Manor Subdivision. Great open floor plan. Home features two story living room with double windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor. Kitchen includes stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and large pantry. Eating area has opening to separate dining room. Large master bedroom with huge walk in closet and private bath with double vanity and walk in shower. Two additional well sized bedrooms with large windows for natural light. 2nd floor laundry with washer & dryer included. Upgraded oak railings and tons of storage. 2 car attached garage with opener. Sliding glass doors to large concrete patio and open grassy area for your outdoor enjoyment. District 303 Schools and Great Location! Shows very well so it will go quick!! No Smoking and no pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3145 Renard Lane have any available units?
3145 Renard Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Charles, IL.
How much is rent in St. Charles, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does 3145 Renard Lane have?
Some of 3145 Renard Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3145 Renard Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3145 Renard Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3145 Renard Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3145 Renard Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Charles.
Does 3145 Renard Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3145 Renard Lane offers parking.
Does 3145 Renard Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3145 Renard Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3145 Renard Lane have a pool?
No, 3145 Renard Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3145 Renard Lane have accessible units?
No, 3145 Renard Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3145 Renard Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3145 Renard Lane has units with dishwashers.
