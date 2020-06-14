/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:37 PM
36 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in St. Charles, IL
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:23pm
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,461
650 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:32pm
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,355
830 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
55 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Results within 10 miles of St. Charles
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:57pm
12 Units Available
Camden at Bloomingdale
348 Glenwood Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
729 sqft
Comfortable units with in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Play tennis and volleyball on-site. Pet-friendly. Beat the heat during the summer in the pool. Near Medinah Country Club. Easy access to I-355.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
10 Units Available
Orion 59
30W041 Flamenco Ct, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,215
710 sqft
Located along Highway 59 and close to Willow Bend West Park. Pleasant community offers a tennis court, a pool and a courtyard. Apartments feature a modern kitchen and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
933 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Big Woods Marmion
28 Units Available
Butterfield Oaks
2288 Oakmeadow Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,219
788 sqft
Now offering virtual tours via SKYPE or FACE TIME Call now to schedule.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Country Lakes
12 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
9 Units Available
The Greenway at Carol Stream
136 Greenway Trl, Carol Stream, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
Conveniently located close to major expressways, shopping and dining. Community features resort-style swimming pool, tennis court and picnic area. Apartments are newly renovated and have laundry in-unit.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Bristol Station
704 Greenwood Cir, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,253
824 sqft
Welcome to Bristol Station, an outstanding community of beautiful luxury apartment homes. Every aspect of this exceptional community was thoughtfully designed to please residents with even the most selective taste.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
37 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,309
821 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
$
52 Units Available
Watermark at the Grove
2511 Watermark Ter, Elgin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,380
745 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! The Grove is a pedestrian-friendly, master planned destination for dining, retail services and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
18 Units Available
TGM McDowell Place
1647 Westminster Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,289
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM McDowell Place in Naperville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
25 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Big Woods Marmion
26 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Eola Yards
38 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
Fox Valley
13 Units Available
500 Station Blvd
675 Station Blvd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,625
This smoke-free community offers garage parking, a putting green, swimming pool, gym and host of other amenities. Units include fireplaces and walk-in closets. Property is just minutes from Yorkshire Shopping Center and Hollywood Palms Cinema.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Edgelawn Randall
21 Units Available
Orchard Village Apartments
1240 W Indian Trail Rd, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
742 sqft
The Westfield Fox Valley Shopping Center is only minutes from this community. Units include walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. Residents enjoy a gym, game room, and garage parking.
Similar Pages
St. Charles 1 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 BedroomsSt. Charles 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSt. Charles 3 BedroomsSt. Charles Apartments under $1,100St. Charles Apartments under $1,200
St. Charles Apartments with BalconySt. Charles Apartments with GarageSt. Charles Apartments with GymSt. Charles Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSt. Charles Apartments with Move-in Specials
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Bolingbrook, ILElgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILGlendale Heights, ILDeKalb, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, IL