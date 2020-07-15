All apartments in St. Charles
Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:54 AM

The Crossings St. Charles

1690 Covington Ct · (630) 345-4383
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
SAVE $200 When you apply now. REDUCED ADMIN. FEE of $199
Location

1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL 60174

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1308 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1409 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

Unit 1348 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,410

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 830 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1677 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1769 · Avail. now

$1,375

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Unit 1479 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,390

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 875 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Crossings St. Charles.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service. Be the first to experience our newly renovated apartments! Unit amenities include in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand-new cabinetry and backsplashes, USB outlets, and plank flooring. The open floor plans and walk-in closets provide abundant living space while the large picture windows and attached balconies and patios offer wonderful views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. There’s a full-sized pool for cooling off, a state-of-the-art fitness center for staying in shape, a business center with wi-fi, and a charming clubhouse for get-togethers. The Crossings at St. Charles is conveniently located minutes away from a wide array of shopping, healthcare, and dining options. Come experience a higher level of comfort, convenience, and service at The Crossings at St. Charles.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
restrictions: The Crossings is pet friendly! Limit 2 pets per home. Fees, weight, and breed restrictions may apply.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Crossings St. Charles have any available units?
The Crossings St. Charles has 18 units available starting at $1,290 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in St. Charles, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Charles Rent Report.
What amenities does The Crossings St. Charles have?
Some of The Crossings St. Charles's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Crossings St. Charles currently offering any rent specials?
The Crossings St. Charles is offering the following rent specials: SAVE $200 When you apply now. REDUCED ADMIN. FEE of $199
Is The Crossings St. Charles pet-friendly?
Yes, The Crossings St. Charles is pet friendly.
Does The Crossings St. Charles offer parking?
No, The Crossings St. Charles does not offer parking.
Does The Crossings St. Charles have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Crossings St. Charles offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Crossings St. Charles have a pool?
Yes, The Crossings St. Charles has a pool.
Does The Crossings St. Charles have accessible units?
No, The Crossings St. Charles does not have accessible units.
Does The Crossings St. Charles have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Crossings St. Charles has units with dishwashers.
