The Crossings St. Charles

Amenities

The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service. Be the first to experience our newly renovated apartments! Unit amenities include in-unit washer/dryers, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, brand-new cabinetry and backsplashes, USB outlets, and plank flooring. The open floor plans and walk-in closets provide abundant living space while the large picture windows and attached balconies and patios offer wonderful views of the beautifully landscaped grounds. There’s a full-sized pool for cooling off, a state-of-the-art fitness center for staying in shape, a business center with wi-fi, and a charming clubhouse for get-togethers. The Crossings at St. Charles is conveniently located minutes away from a wide array of shopping, healthcare, and dining options. Come experience a higher level of comfort, convenience, and service at The Crossings at St. Charles.