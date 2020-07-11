93 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, IL with washer-dryer

Apartment List
$
3 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,320
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
$
17 Units Available
The Crossings St. Charles
1690 Covington Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
997 sqft
The Crossings at St Charles will delight you with a resort-like atmosphere, luxury amenities, and an on-site, professional staff dedicated to providing first-class service.
$
6 Units Available
The View Apartments St. Charles
1000 Geneva Rd, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,426
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,571
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,951
1150 sqft
Its Geneva Road location puts this property close to Mount St. Mary Park and the Fox River. Amenities include cookout areas and a swimming pool. Units have been recently renovated and provide in-unit laundry.

1 Unit Available
3021 LANGSTON Circle
3021 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1718 sqft
Outstanding townhome with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights,FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2,1 BATH, LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR. Kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinets, quartz counter tops, ALL SS APPLIANCES.Painted in today colors.

1 Unit Available
3145 Renard Lane
3145 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1594 sqft
Welcome home to this 3-bedroom town home in the desirable Renaux Manor Subdivision. Great open floor plan. Home features two story living room with double windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout the first floor.

1 Unit Available
306 Tower Hill Drive
306 Tower Hill Drive, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1868 sqft
Gorgeous end unit with 2 car Garage and lots of sunshine with big windows. Stone Fireplace in the family room. Room flows from Kitchen to family room Private backyard and patio. Two Story Living Room. 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath and a Huge Loft.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
$
21 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,427
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,439
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.

1 Unit Available
2243 ROCKEFELLER Drive
2243 Rockefeller Drive, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1460 sqft
Great location just east of Randall by Lowes. Open Floor plan with large Kitchen and Great room, Large bedrooms. 2 Car Garage w/ Storage. Spacious & Bright. Close to Metra and shopping. $30/Month Additional Pet Rent per pet. No smoking.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
$
48 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,166
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,291
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.

1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 Unit Available
334 Arbor Avenue
334 Arbor Avenue, West Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1352 sqft
Call the first-floor of this Victorian beauty your new home! Spacious rooms, soaring 10' ceilings, hardwood floors, leaded glass and all the charm of yesteryear, within walking distance to down town, Metra station, restaurants, library, water park.

1 Unit Available
2947 Caldwell Ln
2947 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1575 sqft
Amazing Geneva Rental - Property Id: 211649 Totally updated townhome with loft for 3rd bedroom, in Sterling Manor of Geneva! Ideal location backing to park, close to shopping, schools and more. New roof, garage door, storm door and furnace.

1 Unit Available
671 North Fieldcrest Drive
671 Fieldcrest Dr, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1555 sqft
Recently Remodeled 1/2 Duplex in Great Area! Open Floor Plan! Large Kitchen w/Custom Oak Cabinets, Newer Counter Tops, Ceramic Floor & Newer Appliances! Large Living Room w/Fireplace! Dining Room w/SGD to Patio! Newer Neutral Carpet & Paint

1 Unit Available
1325 Nagel Court
1325 Nagel Court, West Chicago, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,995
3094 sqft
Executive Home, Approx 4400 SQ, 2 story residence boasts every amenity. 5 Bedroom, 4 Bath, 1st floor office, Chef's kitchen, incredible master suite w/luxury master bath & WIC.

1 Unit Available
2422 Emily Lane
2422 Emily Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1980 sqft
Wonderful Townhouse with easy access to Randall Road featuring 2 bedrooms + loft, 2.5 baths and 2 car garage. English basement has family room and main level laundry and deck. Pets ok on case by case basis with additional pet rent and/or deposit.

1 Unit Available
Southwest Elgin
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
636 Main Street
636 Main St, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom apartment with front porch and beautiful, private balcony overlooking a large back yard. Washer/dryer in-unit. Garage parking space and/or storage included. Pets welcome. This is a second floor apartment in a 2-unit building.

Contact for Availability
531 West WILSON Street
531 West Wilson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Immaculate first floor 2 bedroom, 1 bath apt. with central air, exclusive washer & dryer (free) in shared basement, gas heat, c/a, large 1 car garage w/ door opener, storage in basement. This apartment is a pleasure to show. No smoking. No pets.
Results within 10 miles of St. Charles
$
15 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,308
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
31 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
42 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
Studio
$1,130
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,381
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1135 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
21 Units Available
Fox Valley
Legacy at Fox Valley
3750 E New York St, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1142 sqft
Close to Route 59 station, Fox Valley Mall, Spring Lake Park and other Aurora attractions. Pet-friendly apartments and townhomes with pond and field views. Multiple resort-style amenities, including a gym, coffee bar and dog park.

July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 St. Charles Rent Report. St. Charles rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the St. Charles rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

St. Charles rent trends were flat over the past month

St. Charles rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased marginally by 0.5% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in St. Charles stand at $1,288 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,515 for a two-bedroom. St. Charles' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of St. Charles, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 6 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 3.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,459, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Waukegan has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,021, while one-bedrooms go for $867.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents decreased 0.6% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents were up 0.7% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to St. Charles

    As rents have increased marginally in St. Charles, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, St. Charles is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Illinois have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.6% in Rockford and 0.4% in Springfield.
    • St. Charles' median two-bedroom rent of $1,515 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While St. Charles' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Columbus also saw an increase of 0.9%.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in St. Charles than most large cities. For example, Springfield has a median 2BR rent of $726, where St. Charles is more than twice that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    -0.2%
    0.1%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    -1.4%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    -0.1%
    1.5%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,760
    0
    -0.6%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    0.8%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    2.3%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.7%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.6%
    -1.4%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,690
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,300
    $1,530
    -0.2%
    -1.6%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    0.9%
    Des Plaines
    $990
    $1,160
    -1%
    0.4%
    Wheaton
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.7%
    0.8%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,280
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    2.4%
    Lombard
    $1,340
    $1,580
    -0.3%
    -2.6%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.1%
    -1.2%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Romeoville
    $1,610
    $1,900
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0.1%
    0.9%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.4%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,150
    -0.2%
    1.5%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,150
    $1,360
    -0.4%
    2.9%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,510
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0
    -2.3%
    Gurnee
    $1,210
    $1,430
    -1.2%
    -5.2%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.8%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.8%
    0.2%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,160
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.9%
    -0.8%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,280
    $1,510
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Lisle
    $1,230
    $1,450
    -0.6%
    1.5%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

