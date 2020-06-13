Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:15 PM

51 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3039 Courtland St
3039 Courtland Street, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1224 sqft
3039 Courtland St Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2 bedroom / 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1350 N. Madison St.
1350 North Madison Street, Woodstock, IL
1 Bedroom
$2,645
820 sqft
Available 06/27/20 EXTRA BIG 1BED IN THE HEART OF WEST LOOP! WHOA!!! - Property Id: 256211 WEST LOOP! LUX+STYLISH 1BED, 1BATH! EXTRA BIG! WITH BALCONY! 10 FT CEILINGS Oversized windows Track lighting SS apps Grey cabinetry QUARTZ countertops Plank

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2620 Braeburn Way
2620 Braeburn Way, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2762 sqft
2 story foyer welcomes you into beautiful 4 bedroom home with office/den, dramatic 2 story family room with fireplace, dinning room and living room with arch openings and pillars, large eat in kitchen with pantry and island, African Mahogany

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
531 Leah Lane
531 Leah Lane, Woodstock, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
878 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom second-floor unit. New updates throughout the unit, with a balcony. This unit comes with all appliances including a washer/dryer. Let's not forget about the 1 car garage!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
638 St Johns Road
638 Saint Johns Rd, Woodstock, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1300 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1.1 bath w/finished basement, Appliances, back yard, garage BEING PAINTED AND New carpet coming

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Bull Valley Golf Club
1 Unit Available
1400 West Longwood Drive
1400 West Longwood Drive, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,995
8050 sqft
Live the life of luxury! Over 8000 square feet of custom living space! Nestled in the Sanctuary of Bull Valley this French country home has spectacular views of the prairie! Warm welcoming covered front porch great for summer nights! Rich 2-story

Last updated August 16 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1282 Dean Street
1282 Dean Street, Woodstock, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1450 sqft
Spacious Tri-level home for rent 4 bed 2 bath in a GREAT location, near the Historic Woodstock Square, train and Rt. 14. Living room is big with vaulted ceilings, you'll get to enjoy a brick wood burning fireplace during the winter.
Results within 1 mile of Woodstock

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
9210 Country Club Road
9210 Country Club Road, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1000 sqft
6 Bedrooms
Ask
Here is a chance to rent a "cabin in the woods"! Two bedroom, 1.5 bath ranch style home situated in a very private setting. Dining room, kitchen, and a large living room with a fireplace. Full basement and an attached garage.
Results within 5 miles of Woodstock

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
217 Uteg Street
217 Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
891 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR END UNIT CONDO. MOVE IN READY, NEWER LAMINATE FLOOR, NEWER DUAL SLIDER DOOR AND MORE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS WALK-IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH. SLIDER OPENS TO PRIVATE DECK AND TREE-LINED BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER.

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
Four Colonies
1 Unit Available
485 Brook Drive
485 Brook Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1364 sqft
Kitchen features SS appliances. 1 Car attached Garage. Washer/Dryer included. Deck & fenced Yard. Rehab in 2017: new garage door, water heater, gutters/downspouts, thermostat, vinyl flooring and many other improvements! Pet Friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3086 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
141 Edgewater Drive
141 Edgewater Drive, Crystal Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3472 sqft
Want to "shelter in place" at the lake? SHORT TERM RENTAL OPTION AVAILABLE. Available July 19th. This classic lake cottage has been COMPLETELY TRANSFORMED for today's modern life.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
7317 Chesterfield Road
7317 Chesterfield Road, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2400 sqft
Seller requires all entrants cover their mouths and noses during showings. Gloves provided in the house, please dispose of when finished looking and only take one pair for each person. Bathroom is being remodeled. New paint though much of the home.
Results within 10 miles of Woodstock
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 07:02am
Old Town District
2 Units Available
ReNew on Main
1 North Main Street, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,810
1038 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1426 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
34 Units Available
Skyridge Club Apartments
1395 Skyridge Dr, Crystal Lake, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1028 sqft
Skyridge is located at 1395 Skyridge Drive Crystal Lake, IL and is managed by PMR Companies, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. Skyridge offers 1 to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 631 to 1159 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northstar
1 Unit Available
North Star Condos
88 Harvest Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Available (Now) Spacious condo with 1275 SqFt Fireplace in unit. Washer & Dryer in unit. Bright Sunny southern exposure and close to shopping and expressway! Text or Call for appointment to view. 847-767-2877 $1500.00 Security Deposit New carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 08:18am
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4701 McCULLOM LAKE Road
4701 Mccullom Lake Road, McCullom Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1400 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY REMODELED WIDE OPEN FLOOR PLAN (NOTE SIZE OF ROOMS) LARGE 3 BEDROOM 1.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lake In The Hills Estates
1 Unit Available
9 Indian Trail
9 Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1400 sqft
Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedroom and a bath in the main level and a 4th one and a 2nd bath in the walk out English basement. Lots of hardwood floor in the mail level and huge back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
5403 East Lake Shore Drive
5403 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4016 sqft
This home is no longer available it SOLD!

Median Rent in Woodstock

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Woodstock is $981, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,154.
Studio
$845
1 Bed
$981
2 Beds
$1,154
3+ Beds
$1,476
City GuideWoodstock
Residents of Woodstock celebrate Ground Hog Day every early February, and you're invited. However, it might not be the mud-fest you might be expecting in a place called Woodstock.

Woodstock in Illinois, once known as Centerville, is a place where most people find it impossible not to fall in love with. It is situated northwest of Chicago. According to the 2010 census, 24,770 people call Woodstock home. In 2007, the National Trust for Historic Preservation named the town one of the leading Dozen Distinctive Destinations.

Finding a Place

There are numerous places where you can live in Woodstock. There are pet friendly apartments available if you are married to your parrot.

Neighborhoods in Woodstock

Woodstock has some of the best neighborhoods in the United States.

Ridgefield: This area has a mixed community of cultural and occupational groups residing there.

City Center: This neighborhood is close to Woodstock and is also called an urban district.

Rodger Road: Most properties on Rodger Road are owned by residents. The area is rich in Romanian ancestry.

Schuette Drive: Houses here are in demand because of the way they are reasonable priced.

Mchenry Avenue: These areas have houses selling for a lot lower than the national average.

Washington Street: Houses here are reasonable

Dane Street: The houses in these neighborhoods are studio, two, three and four bedrooms. There are also townhouses and family homes that are designed for family living.

Culture

Woodstock has a rich culture to go with its beauty and popularity. Music, movies, news and annual tradition are some of the things visitors and residents look forward to in the city. Some annual traditions include Ground Hog Day, Fair Diddley, Farmers Market, Diversity Day Festival, Harvest Fest, Woodstock City Band Concert, Woodstock Folk Festival, Woodstock Challenge Road Run, Harvest Fest, Woodstock CABA Days, Woodstock Mozart Festival and Woodstock Jazz on the Squire Festival.

Transportation

Woodstock’s railroad station is used regularly by commuters to travel to and fro each day.

Live Like the Stars

Live vicariously through some of Woodstock's notables, like actress and model Jessica Biel, Dick Tracy inventor Chester Gould, actor Emile Hirsch, political activist Alexander Berkman, actor Paul Newman and a host of other celebutantes. 

June 2020 Woodstock Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Woodstock Rent Report. Woodstock rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Woodstock rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Woodstock rents increased over the past month

Woodstock rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Woodstock stand at $981 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,154 for a two-bedroom. Woodstock's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Chicago Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Woodstock, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Chicago metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Joliet has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,136, while one-bedrooms go for $966.
    • Over the past year, Arlington Heights has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,465, while one-bedrooms go for $1,245.
    • Naperville has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,765; rents fell 0.6% over the past month but rose 0.5% over the past year.
    • Hammond has the least expensive rents in the Chicago metro, with a two-bedroom median of $997; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Woodstock rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Woodstock, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Woodstock is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased marginally in other cities across the state, with Illinois as a whole logging rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.1% in Rockford and 0.0% in Springfield.
    • Woodstock's median two-bedroom rent of $1,154 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.1% increase in Woodstock.
    • While Woodstock's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw increases as well, including Columbus (+1.0%) and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Woodstock than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Woodstock.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Chicago
    $1,100
    $1,290
    0
    0.8%
    Aurora
    $1,130
    $1,330
    -0.4%
    -0.5%
    Joliet
    $970
    $1,140
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Naperville
    $1,500
    $1,770
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Elgin
    $1,000
    $1,180
    0
    1.2%
    Waukegan
    $870
    $1,020
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Hammond
    $850
    $1,000
    0
    0.8%
    Arlington Heights
    $1,250
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Evanston
    $1,320
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    0.1%
    Schaumburg
    $1,440
    $1,700
    -0.4%
    1.9%
    Bolingbrook
    $1,310
    $1,540
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Palatine
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    1.5%
    Des Plaines
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.2%
    1.6%
    Wheaton
    $1,300
    $1,520
    -0.2%
    3.1%
    Hoffman Estates
    $1,090
    $1,290
    -0.1%
    -1%
    Oak Park
    $860
    $1,010
    0.1%
    1.4%
    Lombard
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.6%
    -1.7%
    Buffalo Grove
    $1,350
    $1,590
    -0.2%
    -1.1%
    Carol Stream
    $1,180
    $1,390
    0
    2.4%
    Romeoville
    $1,620
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.4%
    Wheeling
    $1,150
    $1,350
    0
    0.8%
    Calumet City
    $870
    $1,030
    0
    0.3%
    Merrillville
    $980
    $1,160
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Glendale Heights
    $1,160
    $1,360
    0.6%
    2.2%
    St. Charles
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Woodridge
    $1,200
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.1%
    Gurnee
    $1,230
    $1,440
    -0.9%
    -2.5%
    Chicago Heights
    $920
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Lansing
    $830
    $980
    0
    -2.7%
    Vernon Hills
    $1,360
    $1,600
    0.1%
    1%
    Woodstock
    $980
    $1,150
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Westmont
    $1,320
    $1,550
    -0.2%
    1.6%
    Zion
    $900
    $1,060
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Rolling Meadows
    $1,290
    $1,520
    0
    3.6%
    Lisle
    $1,240
    $1,460
    -0.7%
    2.8%
    Park Forest
    $1,000
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Richton Park
    $1,060
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Woodstock?
    In Woodstock, the median rent is $845 for a studio, $981 for a 1-bedroom, $1,154 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,476 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Woodstock, check out our monthly Woodstock Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Woodstock?
    Some of the colleges located in the Woodstock area include Aurora University, Wheaton College, William Rainey Harper College, Gateway Technical College, and College of DuPage. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Woodstock?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodstock from include Naperville, Aurora, Waukegan, Arlington Heights, and Schaumburg.

