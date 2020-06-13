51 Apartments for rent in Woodstock, IL

Neighborhoods in Woodstock

Woodstock has some of the best neighborhoods in the United States.

Ridgefield: This area has a mixed community of cultural and occupational groups residing there.

City Center: This neighborhood is close to Woodstock and is also called an urban district.

Rodger Road: Most properties on Rodger Road are owned by residents. The area is rich in Romanian ancestry.

Schuette Drive: Houses here are in demand because of the way they are reasonable priced.

Mchenry Avenue: These areas have houses selling for a lot lower than the national average.

Washington Street: Houses here are reasonable

Dane Street: The houses in these neighborhoods are studio, two, three and four bedrooms. There are also townhouses and family homes that are designed for family living.