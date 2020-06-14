123 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, IL with garage

Sure, the lazy dog may be man's best friend. But some people recognize the true skill of that quick brown fox. St. Charles residents are some of those people, having made the city slogan "Pride of the Fox".

A river runs through the exact center of St. Charles, a city which is repeatedly referred to as a "suburb" of Chicago. With 40 miles between you and the Second City, the term is a bit of a stretch. St. Charles is currently sitting on its municipal laurels after being named one of the "150 Great Place in Illinois." Meanwhile, downtown proper has the 19th century charm of a postcard and a picturesque riverfront that looks like the cover of a nautical Sports Illustrated. See more