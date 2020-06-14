123 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, IL with garage
Sure, the lazy dog may be man's best friend. But some people recognize the true skill of that quick brown fox. St. Charles residents are some of those people, having made the city slogan "Pride of the Fox".
A river runs through the exact center of St. Charles, a city which is repeatedly referred to as a "suburb" of Chicago. With 40 miles between you and the Second City, the term is a bit of a stretch. St. Charles is currently sitting on its municipal laurels after being named one of the "150 Great Place in Illinois." Meanwhile, downtown proper has the 19th century charm of a postcard and a picturesque riverfront that looks like the cover of a nautical Sports Illustrated. See more
St. Charles apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.