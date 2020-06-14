Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

123 Apartments for rent in St. Charles, IL with garage

St. Charles apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:36am
$
7 Units Available
The Township at St. Charles
201 North Tyler Road, St. Charles, IL
Studio
$1,245
700 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,400
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1365 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
47 Units Available
Ascend St. Charles
100 Lakeside Dr, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1069 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Within the desirable St. Charles School District. Landscaped apartment community with pond views. Apartments feature ceramic tile entries, gourmet kitchens with white appliances and bathrooms with oval soaking tubs. Garage car parking available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Prairie Pointe
1820 Wessel Ct, St. Charles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,049
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
850 sqft
Located just off Randall Road, this complex offers dozens of unique amenities and is just 2.5 miles from the Chicago Metro Station. Units offer breakfast bars, cable ready-hookups, central air, dishwashers, and extra storage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3021 LANGSTON Circle
3021 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1718 sqft
Outstanding townhome with 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors, recessed lights,FIREPLACE, 3 BEDROOMS, 2,1 BATH, LAUNDRY ON MAIN FLOOR. Kitchen features 42 inch oak cabinets, quartz counter tops, ALL SS APPLIANCES.Painted in today colors.

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3007 Langston Circle
3007 Langston Circle, St. Charles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
2014 sqft
SUNNY BRIGHT AND AIRY END UNIT LOCATED IN HIGHLY SOUGHT AFTER HARVEST HILLS BACKING TO OPEN GREEN! COVERED FRONT PORCH LEADS INTO AN INVITING FOYER ~ LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN WITH 42" CABINESTS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, TILE FLOOR + ALL APPLIANCES

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
737 Pheasant Trail
737 Pheasant Trail, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 737 Pheasant Trail in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
718 Prairie Street
718 Prairie Street, St. Charles, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3329 sqft
Beautiful Newer Construction, energy efficient home, open floor plan, perfect for entertaining. In Town Convenience close to restaurants, parks, shopping, Elementary/Middle . Low maintenance exterior & yard. No association fees.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
3215 Renard Lane
3215 Renard Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3215 Renard Lane in St. Charles. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1326 INDIANA Street
1326 Indiana Street, St. Charles, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2000 sqft
SIMPLY AMAZING!! 2000 SQ FT 4 Bedroom/2 Bath COMPLETELY REHABBED Penthouse Condo with Attached Garage. FEATURES: OPEN Concept Living Room/Dining Room& SEPARATE Family Room with Balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
117 Birch Lane
117 Birch Lane, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1645 sqft
Remington Glen!! Just like New !! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
256 South 18th Street
256 South 18th Street, St. Charles, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1183 sqft
LOOK NO FURTHER . FANTASTIC 3BR/1.5 BATH RANCH HOME WITH UNFINISHED BASEMENT AND DEEP GARAGE AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY . DEEP ONE CAR GARAGE AND PLENTY OF SPACE IN THE DRIVEWAY FOR ADDITIONAL CARS.
Results within 1 mile of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Ashford at Geneva
390 Brittany Ct, Geneva, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,486
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
997 sqft
Quiet community living with landscaped grounds that feature a pool, fitness center, and clubhouse. Upgraded pet-friendly units feature air conditioning, washer/dryers, and large closets. Close to Geneva Station with links to I-88.

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
403 MAYBORNE Lane
403 Mayborne Lane, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2150 sqft
Beautiful rental in Awesome Geneva location.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1302 West State Street
1302 West State Street, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1000 sqft
Spacious second floor unit! Newer kitchen with dining area, large walk in pantry, ceramic floors kitchen and bath, recently refinished original wood floors in living room and master bedroom.
Results within 5 miles of St. Charles
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
55 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
Studio
$1,246
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1135 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
543 Linden Ct
543 Linden Court, Geneva, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1860 sqft
Can't get bank financing right now due to the economy?? We have the perfect solution.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
618 N Washington Ave
618 North Washington Avenue, Batavia, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Spacious Home in Batavia - Property Id: 282412 Spacious Rental with 4 bedrooms 2bath. Large Two Car Garage. Large Background. Property is available for rent. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and yard work.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
730 Thornbury Road
730 Thornbury Drive, Bartlett, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1906 sqft
Beautiful end unit with many upgrades and very private. 9FT main level. New washer and dryer. Fresh paint.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2929 Caldwell Lane
2929 Caldwell Lane, Geneva, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1549 sqft
Pristine, updated end unit townhome in a quiet neighborhood, 1/2 block from park.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
403 South Jefferson Street
403 South Jefferson Street, Batavia, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1064 sqft
PROPERTY IS AGENT OWNED! Adorable 2 Bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with full unfinished basement and 1 car garage.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2542 sqft
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
311 LILAC Lane
311 Lilac Lane, Elgin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
900 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 1st FLOOR UNIT AVAILABLE AS OF 07/01/2020.
City Guide for St. Charles, IL

Sure, the lazy dog may be man's best friend. But some people recognize the true skill of that quick brown fox. St. Charles residents are some of those people, having made the city slogan "Pride of the Fox".

A river runs through the exact center of St. Charles, a city which is repeatedly referred to as a "suburb" of Chicago. With 40 miles between you and the Second City, the term is a bit of a stretch. St. Charles is currently sitting on its municipal laurels after being named one of the "150 Great Place in Illinois." Meanwhile, downtown proper has the 19th century charm of a postcard and a picturesque riverfront that looks like the cover of a nautical Sports Illustrated. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in St. Charles, IL

St. Charles apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

