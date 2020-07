Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage community garden hot tub internet access online portal volleyball court

In St. Charles, IL, stunning river views, striking architecture and a relaxing neighborhood ambiance come together to create a small-town aesthetic that feels a world away. From a historic downtown dotted with tree-lined bars and restaurants to a wealth of natural parks and the Fox River, this charming haven truly has something for everyone. Here, you will find Ascend St. Charles, a garden-style apartment community spread across twenty-five acres of lush landscaping. Elegant interiors reflect thoughtful craftsmanship, while indulgent amenities promise to relax, pamper and inspire. Nestled in a coveted location near Chicago, these homes offer the ideal combination of suburban distinction and urban convenience.