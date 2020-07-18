8203 Niles Center Rd.

Amenities

Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Skokie. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and parking garage. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,595/month rent. $1,595 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mughiz at 818-450-4170 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.