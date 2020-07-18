All apartments in Skokie
8203 Niles Center Rd.
8203 Niles Center Rd
Last updated July 6 2020 at 7:31 PM

8203 Niles Center Rd

8203 Niles Center Road · (818) 450-4170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8203 Niles Center Road, Skokie, IL 60077

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3C · Avail. Aug 1

$1,595

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom apartment in Skokie. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, storage, laundry in building, and parking garage. Utilities included: heat, gas and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Aug 1st 2020. $1,595/month rent. $1,595 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page or contact Mughiz at 818-450-4170 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 8203 Niles Center Rd have any available units?
8203 Niles Center Rd has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 8203 Niles Center Rd have?
Some of 8203 Niles Center Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8203 Niles Center Rd currently offering any rent specials?
8203 Niles Center Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8203 Niles Center Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8203 Niles Center Rd is pet friendly.
Does 8203 Niles Center Rd offer parking?
Yes, 8203 Niles Center Rd offers parking.
Does 8203 Niles Center Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8203 Niles Center Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8203 Niles Center Rd have a pool?
No, 8203 Niles Center Rd does not have a pool.
Does 8203 Niles Center Rd have accessible units?
No, 8203 Niles Center Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 8203 Niles Center Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8203 Niles Center Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 8203 Niles Center Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 8203 Niles Center Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

