Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:52 AM

Optima Old Orchard Woods

9739 Woods Dr · (847) 232-6257
Location

9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL 60077

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1208 · Avail. now

$1,735

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit 1404 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,775

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 801 sqft

Unit 1411 · Avail. Aug 19

$1,875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 957 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1206 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1011 sqft

Unit 1416 · Avail. Aug 11

$2,105

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1124 sqft

Unit 505 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1121 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1702 · Avail. Oct 7

$4,790

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2499 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Optima Old Orchard Woods.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
air conditioning
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
new construction
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
bbq/grill
community garden
Welcome to Optima Old Orchard Woods, the premier location for luxury apartments just north of downtown Chicago in Skokie. Within walking distance to golf, horseback riding, biking and jogging trails in Harms Woods and just minutes from the shopping and entertainment venues at Old Orchard Shopping Center, Optima Old Orchard Woods is perfectly positioned for easy access to a wide range of recreations and conveniences. Optima Old Orchard Woods features first-class amenities including our resort-style indoor swimming pool, spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, party room with catering kitchen, heated indoor parking, and grand courtyard with reflecting pool and fountain, . Our newly constructed homes offer generous floor plans with designer finishes including floor-to-ceiling vistas, private recessed balconies with breathtaking views of acres of forest and the Chicago skyline, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and full-size washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-17 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $400 move-in fee, $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $1250
limit: 1 pet maximum
rent: $150/year
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Storage units: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Optima Old Orchard Woods have any available units?
Optima Old Orchard Woods has 10 units available starting at $1,735 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Optima Old Orchard Woods have?
Some of Optima Old Orchard Woods's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Optima Old Orchard Woods currently offering any rent specials?
Optima Old Orchard Woods is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Optima Old Orchard Woods pet-friendly?
Yes, Optima Old Orchard Woods is pet friendly.
Does Optima Old Orchard Woods offer parking?
Yes, Optima Old Orchard Woods offers parking.
Does Optima Old Orchard Woods have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Optima Old Orchard Woods offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Optima Old Orchard Woods have a pool?
Yes, Optima Old Orchard Woods has a pool.
Does Optima Old Orchard Woods have accessible units?
No, Optima Old Orchard Woods does not have accessible units.
Does Optima Old Orchard Woods have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Optima Old Orchard Woods has units with dishwashers.
Does Optima Old Orchard Woods have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Optima Old Orchard Woods has units with air conditioning.
