Amenities

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel air conditioning carpet oven refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking pool garage guest parking hot tub new construction package receiving tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly bbq/grill community garden

Welcome to Optima Old Orchard Woods, the premier location for luxury apartments just north of downtown Chicago in Skokie. Within walking distance to golf, horseback riding, biking and jogging trails in Harms Woods and just minutes from the shopping and entertainment venues at Old Orchard Shopping Center, Optima Old Orchard Woods is perfectly positioned for easy access to a wide range of recreations and conveniences. Optima Old Orchard Woods features first-class amenities including our resort-style indoor swimming pool, spa, state-of-the-art fitness center, tennis court, party room with catering kitchen, heated indoor parking, and grand courtyard with reflecting pool and fountain, . Our newly constructed homes offer generous floor plans with designer finishes including floor-to-ceiling vistas, private recessed balconies with breathtaking views of acres of forest and the Chicago skyline, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and full-size washer/dryer.