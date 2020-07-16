All apartments in Schaumburg
Lexington Green

1418 Seven Pines Road · (847) 749-8927
Location

1418 Seven Pines Road, Schaumburg, IL 60193

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $1550 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Immaculate + sunny 1st floor corner unit condo w/a convenient location close to shopping + expressways and great schools. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ ss appliances and two full baths. New gas range, washer, dryer, AC, furnace, Water heater, carpet, Updated baths w/newer vanities recently painted. Lg walk-in closet in mbr. Cozy fireplace, 1 car garage & lg laundry room w/full size washer+dryer. Patio access from kitchen or lr. Very clean!!
AVAILABLE Sep 1st. Please e-mail or call to schedule viewing. Rent – 1550/mo. 1418 Seven Pines Road, Schaumburg IL 60193
Great schools - Link, Mead and Conant
Great location - Minutes from Woodfield mall, 90/290/53

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE1020164)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lexington Green have any available units?
Lexington Green has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does Lexington Green have?
Some of Lexington Green's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lexington Green currently offering any rent specials?
Lexington Green is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lexington Green pet-friendly?
No, Lexington Green is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does Lexington Green offer parking?
Yes, Lexington Green offers parking.
Does Lexington Green have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lexington Green offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lexington Green have a pool?
Yes, Lexington Green has a pool.
Does Lexington Green have accessible units?
No, Lexington Green does not have accessible units.
Does Lexington Green have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lexington Green has units with dishwashers.
