Lexington Green

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Immaculate + sunny 1st floor corner unit condo w/a convenient location close to shopping + expressways and great schools. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ ss appliances and two full baths. New gas range, washer, dryer, AC, furnace, Water heater, carpet, Updated baths w/newer vanities recently painted. Lg walk-in closet in mbr. Cozy fireplace, 1 car garage & lg laundry room w/full size washer+dryer. Patio access from kitchen or lr. Very clean!!

AVAILABLE Sep 1st. Please e-mail or call to schedule viewing. Rent – 1550/mo. 1418 Seven Pines Road, Schaumburg IL 60193

Great schools - Link, Mead and Conant

Great location - Minutes from Woodfield mall, 90/290/53



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE1020164)