700 East Algonquin Road

Amenities
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg. This 1st floor unit features high end amenities including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit washer & dryer and walk-in closets. Spend your day lounging by the heated outdoor pool or barbecue on the gas grills. Relax by the outdoor firepit or enjoy a game of billiards in the game lounge. Clubhouse features a kitchen, bar, lounge area & big screen TVs. Exercise on your schedule at the 24hr fitness ctr with on-demand exercise & yoga classes. Pets will enjoy the bark park & dog run. Parking is free and garages/attached heated garages avail. Award winning School District 15 and 211 Fremd High School. Elevator building. ADA/handicap accessible units available. Conveniently located near highways, Metra, Woodfield, Top Golf, restaurants & walking/biking trails. Short term leases avail. Pricing can vary based on lease term & move-in date, subject to change without notice. Call or text listing agent for tour!