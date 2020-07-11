33 Trails Drive W2

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

SOUGHT AFTER GATEWOOD SUBDIVISION SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH COACH HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS SOAR IN LIVING ROOM WITH CORNER FIREPLACE. TWO SLIDING DOORS TO BIG BALCONY. APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER PLUS WASHER & DRYER. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE INCLUDED IN RENT. ENJOY THE pool & clubhouse. Convenient to schools, shopping, expressway and library.



BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. AVAILABLE NOW---DON'T LET THIS HOME AND LOCATION GET AWAY.



Rent Includes: Pool, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn Care, Snow Removal



Elementary: Everett Dirksen (54)

Junior High: Robert Frost (54)

High School: J B Conant (211)



Directions PLUM GROVE RD TO SCHAUMBURG RD WEST 1 BLOCK TO TRAILS DRIVE



RPM Suburban Chicago

Franklin Park IL 60131

(847)455-2990



