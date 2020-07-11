All apartments in Schaumburg
Schaumburg, IL
33 Trails Drive W2
33 Trails Drive W2

33 Trails Dr · (847) 455-9500
Location

33 Trails Dr, Schaumburg, IL 60194

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 33 Trails Drive W2 · Avail. now

$1,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG - GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG

SOUGHT AFTER GATEWOOD SUBDIVISION SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH COACH HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS SOAR IN LIVING ROOM WITH CORNER FIREPLACE. TWO SLIDING DOORS TO BIG BALCONY. APPLIANCES INCLUDE STOVE, REFRIGERATOR, DISHWASHER PLUS WASHER & DRYER. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE INCLUDED IN RENT. ENJOY THE pool & clubhouse. Convenient to schools, shopping, expressway and library.

BACKGROUND CHECK REQUIRED. AVAILABLE NOW---DON'T LET THIS HOME AND LOCATION GET AWAY.

Rent Includes: Pool, Exterior Maintenance, Lawn Care, Snow Removal

Elementary: Everett Dirksen (54)
Junior High: Robert Frost (54)
High School: J B Conant (211)

Directions PLUM GROVE RD TO SCHAUMBURG RD WEST 1 BLOCK TO TRAILS DRIVE

RPM Suburban Chicago
Franklin Park IL 60131
(847)455-2990

*Information including sq. footage, lot sizes, etc. are reliable but not guaranteed therefore confirmation should be received through personal inspection with or by a professional.\

We are the trusted leader in single family property management. We manage single family homes, townhouses, condominiums and apartment buildings. Real Property Management Suburban Chicago will help protect your investment, provide professional service, minimize your costs, and maximize your income—without interrupting your daily life. Visit us at www.rpmsuburbanchicago.com

(RLNE4420356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Trails Drive W2 have any available units?
33 Trails Drive W2 has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Trails Drive W2 have?
Some of 33 Trails Drive W2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Trails Drive W2 currently offering any rent specials?
33 Trails Drive W2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Trails Drive W2 pet-friendly?
No, 33 Trails Drive W2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Schaumburg.
Does 33 Trails Drive W2 offer parking?
Yes, 33 Trails Drive W2 offers parking.
Does 33 Trails Drive W2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Trails Drive W2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Trails Drive W2 have a pool?
Yes, 33 Trails Drive W2 has a pool.
Does 33 Trails Drive W2 have accessible units?
No, 33 Trails Drive W2 does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Trails Drive W2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Trails Drive W2 has units with dishwashers.
