Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

COMPLETELY MOVE IN READY SECOND FLOOR COACH HOME FOR RENT. FULLY REFURBISHED WITH BRAND NEW APPLIANCES, CARPET, PAINT. HOME IS TURN KEY WITH AMAZING SUN LIGHT THROUGHOUT THE DAY. VAULTED CEILINGS IN LITERALLY THE ENTIRE HOME!! ULTRA RARE!! HOME HAS A SEPARATE DINING ROOM AND SEPARATE BREAKFAST TABLE SPACE. BALCONY HAS 2 WAY ACCESS. IN UNIT WASHER AND DRYER. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING ON PAD/APRON. LUXURY MASTER BATHROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. RENOVATED BATHROOMS. FANTASTIC LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO HIGHWAY/METRA/SHOPPING AND EVERYTHING SCHAUMBURG HAS TO OFFER! CLEAN AND READY TO GO!