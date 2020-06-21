1042 HAMPTON HARBOR

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Very nice and clean 2 story 2br/1.5bth townhouse in the Nantucket Cove subdivision with Garage. Upper level has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath, washer/dryer and storage area. Lower level features bamboo hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with dining room area, half bath and an entrance to a private 1 car garage. Kitchen features custom 42" maple cabinets with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Call NTN Screening to run credit and background, 650 + credit score required. Cats are allowed, no dogs please, NON-Smoking rental.. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT!!!