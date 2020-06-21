All apartments in Schaumburg
1042 HAMPTON HARBOR

1042 Hampton Harbor · No Longer Available
Location

1042 Hampton Harbor, Schaumburg, IL 60193

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Very nice and clean 2 story 2br/1.5bth townhouse in the Nantucket Cove subdivision with Garage. Upper level has 2 bedrooms 1 full bath, washer/dryer and storage area. Lower level features bamboo hardwood floors, remodeled kitchen with dining room area, half bath and an entrance to a private 1 car garage. Kitchen features custom 42" maple cabinets with granite counter tops and SS appliances. Call NTN Screening to run credit and background, 650 + credit score required. Cats are allowed, no dogs please, NON-Smoking rental.. EXCELLENT SCHOOL DISTRICT!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR have any available units?
1042 HAMPTON HARBOR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Schaumburg, IL.
How much is rent in Schaumburg, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Schaumburg Rent Report.
What amenities does 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR have?
Some of 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR currently offering any rent specials?
1042 HAMPTON HARBOR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR pet-friendly?
Yes, 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR is pet friendly.
Does 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR offer parking?
Yes, 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR does offer parking.
Does 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR have a pool?
No, 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR does not have a pool.
Does 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR have accessible units?
No, 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR does not have accessible units.
Does 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1042 HAMPTON HARBOR has units with dishwashers.
