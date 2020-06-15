All apartments in Park Ridge
Last updated May 7 2020 at 9:05 PM

1606 Hoffman Avenue

1606 Hoffman Avenue · (847) 847-9038
Location

1606 Hoffman Avenue, Park Ridge, IL 60068

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available August 1st - Beautiful home, everything is new, available now, pets might be considered depending on size, extra deposit will be required . Top of the line finishes from floor to ceiling. New open floor plan with custom millwork, tons of (ALL new) recessed lighting, new vaulted ceiling, new gleaming hardwood floors throughout. Over-sized double lot with 2 concrete patios,step outside to your expansive yard through the new sliding glass doors. Beautiful kitchen with large island, quartz tops,new appliances, too much to mention!Designer plumbing fixtures - master suite with full bath and over-sized walk-in shower. Custom vanities and 2 more full bathrooms. New plumbing through-out, new 200 amp electrical service. Great schools, 4 open levels of living make this a dream home! Additional 600 sq ft of living space/hallway with new floor plan to incorporate entrance to new huge laundry with tons of cabinetry/pantry and easy access to lower level! Agent has interest

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1606 Hoffman Avenue have any available units?
1606 Hoffman Avenue has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1606 Hoffman Avenue have?
Some of 1606 Hoffman Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1606 Hoffman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1606 Hoffman Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1606 Hoffman Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1606 Hoffman Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1606 Hoffman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1606 Hoffman Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1606 Hoffman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1606 Hoffman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1606 Hoffman Avenue have a pool?
No, 1606 Hoffman Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1606 Hoffman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1606 Hoffman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1606 Hoffman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1606 Hoffman Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1606 Hoffman Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1606 Hoffman Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
