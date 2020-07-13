Albion at Oak Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge fire pit gym pool bbq/grill hot tub media room

Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993



APARTMENT FEATURES



Over-Sized Windows

Wood-like Floors

Quartz Countertops

Stainless Steel Appliances

Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit

Gas Range

Pet Friendly

Nest Thermostat



LUXURY AMENITIES

Podcast Recording Studio

Concierge Services

Resort Style Pool w/ Lounge Chairs and Cabanas

Rooftop Lounge, Outdoor Grilling Stations, Fire Pits and Outdoor TVs

Sky Lounge w/ Work Spaces, Multi-media room and Gaming Areas



NEIGHBORHOOD CONVENIENCES

Target

Whole Foods

CTA Green Line- 20 Min ride to the Loop

Movie Theater

FFC

Tons of restaurants and bars



