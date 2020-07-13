All apartments in Oak Park
Albion at Oak Park
Albion at Oak Park

1000 Lake Street · (312) 339-0008
Location

1000 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2895 · Avail. now

$2,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
fire pit
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
media room
Brand New Studio in Downtown Oak Park - Property Id: 312993

APARTMENT FEATURES

Over-Sized Windows
Wood-like Floors
Quartz Countertops
Stainless Steel Appliances
Front Loading Washer/Dryer in Unit
Gas Range
Pet Friendly
Nest Thermostat

LUXURY AMENITIES
Podcast Recording Studio
Concierge Services
Resort Style Pool w/ Lounge Chairs and Cabanas
Rooftop Lounge, Outdoor Grilling Stations, Fire Pits and Outdoor TVs
Sky Lounge w/ Work Spaces, Multi-media room and Gaming Areas

NEIGHBORHOOD CONVENIENCES
Target
Whole Foods
CTA Green Line- 20 Min ride to the Loop
Movie Theater
FFC
Tons of restaurants and bars

Call, Text or Email me to schedule a tour! I am available 7 days a week.

Downtown Apartment Company LLC
730 N Wells Suite #103
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1000-lake-st-oak-park-il/312993
Property Id 312993

(RLNE5957834)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Albion at Oak Park have any available units?
Albion at Oak Park has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does Albion at Oak Park have?
Some of Albion at Oak Park's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Albion at Oak Park currently offering any rent specials?
Albion at Oak Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Albion at Oak Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Albion at Oak Park is pet friendly.
Does Albion at Oak Park offer parking?
No, Albion at Oak Park does not offer parking.
Does Albion at Oak Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Albion at Oak Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Albion at Oak Park have a pool?
Yes, Albion at Oak Park has a pool.
Does Albion at Oak Park have accessible units?
No, Albion at Oak Park does not have accessible units.
Does Albion at Oak Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Albion at Oak Park has units with dishwashers.
Does Albion at Oak Park have units with air conditioning?
No, Albion at Oak Park does not have units with air conditioning.
