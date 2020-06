Amenities

2 bedroom with 2 full bathrooms on third floor with great views, lots of sunlight and cross ventilation. Parking-Heat-Appliances included. Hardwood floors and natural woodwork throughout. Large bedrooms with plenty of closet space. Each bedroom has its own bathroom. On-site laundry. Walking distance to CTA Green Line. A vintage building with all the features. Credit check and security deposit call for appointment 708 912 0908

