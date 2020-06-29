All apartments in Oak Park
Find more places like 432 South Maple Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Oak Park, IL
/
432 South Maple Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:45 AM

432 South Maple Avenue

432 South Maple Avenue · (847) 852-4715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Oak Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

432 South Maple Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5 · Avail. now

$1,345

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This Apartment offers all the Benefits of a Fully Remodeled Home while Boasting the Vintage Charm of a Historic Oak Park Building! You are sure to Love the Open Concept Flow of the Remodeled Kitchen boasting Stylish Grey Cabinets, A Custom Backsplash, Quartz Counters, and a Large Pantry! The Kitchen opens to the Spacious Living Room featuring Custom Trim Work! The Master Bedroom offers a Grand Bay Window and ample Closet Space! The Newly Renovated Bathroom is also sure to Impress! Secure Building Featuring On-Site Coin Laundry! Optional Assigned Parking Space available at Nearby Building for an additional $75 per month. Prime Location with Easy Access to the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 432 South Maple Avenue have any available units?
432 South Maple Avenue has a unit available for $1,345 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 432 South Maple Avenue have?
Some of 432 South Maple Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 432 South Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
432 South Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 South Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 432 South Maple Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 432 South Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 432 South Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 432 South Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 South Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 South Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 432 South Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 432 South Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 432 South Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 432 South Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 South Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 South Maple Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 South Maple Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 432 South Maple Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

reVerb Oak Park
1116 West Washington Boulevard
Oak Park, IL 60302
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd
Oak Park, IL 60302
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St
Oak Park, IL 60301
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave
Oak Park, IL 60302
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave
Oak Park, IL 60301
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl
Oak Park, IL 60301

Similar Pages

Oak Park 1 BedroomsOak Park 2 Bedrooms
Oak Park Apartments with ParkingOak Park Pet Friendly Places
Oak Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, IL
Des Plaines, ILPalatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILJoliet, ILWoodridge, IL
Orland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILVernon Hills, ILWheeling, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity