432 South Maple Avenue

Amenities
This Apartment offers all the Benefits of a Fully Remodeled Home while Boasting the Vintage Charm of a Historic Oak Park Building! You are sure to Love the Open Concept Flow of the Remodeled Kitchen boasting Stylish Grey Cabinets, A Custom Backsplash, Quartz Counters, and a Large Pantry! The Kitchen opens to the Spacious Living Room featuring Custom Trim Work! The Master Bedroom offers a Grand Bay Window and ample Closet Space! The Newly Renovated Bathroom is also sure to Impress! Secure Building Featuring On-Site Coin Laundry! Optional Assigned Parking Space available at Nearby Building for an additional $75 per month. Prime Location with Easy Access to the Expressway, Dining, and Shopping! Available Immediately! Lease Terms: 1 Year Lease Minimum. Tenant only Pays Electric. One Dog with a max. weight of 25 lbs. accepted on a Case-By-Case Basis With an Additional Pet Fee Required. No Smoking. Credit/Background Check to be Performed by Listing Office. $60 p/Adult over 18. Tenants are responsible for $50 Move-In Administrative Fee.