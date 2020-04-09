304 S. Kenilworth Ave.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674



Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location. 6+ rooms, 1200 sq ft, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, two sunrooms (east and west), new open layout kitchen w/granite tops opening into a formal dining room, pantry, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, intercom, storage, awesome back yard. Includes FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET as well as heat, cooking gas and water. One garage space and/or one 24 hour parking space is available. 650+ Credit required



For an appointment to see it (NO texts), CALL Joe @ 708 848 2911

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184674

