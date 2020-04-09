304 S. Kenilworth Ave.

Amenities
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674
Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location. 6+ rooms, 1200 sq ft, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, two sunrooms (east and west), new open layout kitchen w/granite tops opening into a formal dining room, pantry, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, intercom, storage, awesome back yard. Includes FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET as well as heat, cooking gas and water. One garage space and/or one 24 hour parking space is available. 650+ Credit required
For an appointment to see it (NO texts), CALL Joe @ 708 848 2911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184674
Property Id 184674
(RLNE5825101)