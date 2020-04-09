All apartments in Oak Park
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.

304 South Kenilworth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60302

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674

Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location. 6+ rooms, 1200 sq ft, hardwood floors, decorative fireplace, two sunrooms (east and west), new open layout kitchen w/granite tops opening into a formal dining room, pantry, dishwasher, microwave, in-unit washer/dryer, ceiling fans, walk-in closet, intercom, storage, awesome back yard. Includes FREE HIGH SPEED INTERNET as well as heat, cooking gas and water. One garage space and/or one 24 hour parking space is available. 650+ Credit required

For an appointment to see it (NO texts), CALL Joe @ 708 848 2911
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/184674
Property Id 184674

(RLNE5825101)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. have any available units?
304 S. Kenilworth Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. have?
Some of 304 S. Kenilworth Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
304 S. Kenilworth Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. does offer parking.
Does 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. have a pool?
No, 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. have accessible units?
No, 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 304 S. Kenilworth Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
