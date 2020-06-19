All apartments in Oak Park
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B

1120 Washington Boulevard · (312) 576-7392
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1120 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL 60302

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B · Avail. Jul 1

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer. Tenant is responsible for Heat/Electric/Cooking Gas.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FLyQw39o6U

$50.00 Non Refundable Application Fee per Adult, $250.00 Non Refundable Moving Fees Per Adult, Security deposit contingent upon credit Application Results, LLC A Better Business Bureau Accredited A+ Rating Business

(RLNE3479600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B have any available units?
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B have?
Some of 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B pet-friendly?
No, 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B offer parking?
No, 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B have a pool?
No, 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B have accessible units?
No, 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B does not have units with air conditioning.
