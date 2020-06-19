Amenities
1120 Washington Blvd - 1120-3B Available 07/01/20 Apartment for Lease in Oak Park - Updated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo, 2nd Floor Walk up. Unit features Hardwood Floors, Granite Counter tops, Updated Kitchen, Separate Dining Room, In unit-washer/dryer. Tenant is responsible for Heat/Electric/Cooking Gas.
Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FLyQw39o6U
$50.00 Non Refundable Application Fee per Adult, $250.00 Non Refundable Moving Fees Per Adult, Security deposit contingent upon credit Application Results, LLC A Better Business Bureau Accredited A+ Rating Business
(RLNE3479600)