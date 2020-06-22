All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, IL
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue

1037 South Kenilworth Avenue · (847) 814-9911
Location

1037 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60304

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 4000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park. Enter into the welcoming foyer of this 2016 renovated home and you'll find an exquisite blend of classic and modern craftsmanship throughout which boasts pride of ownership in every room. With high ceilings and an open floorplan, this 5 bed, 3.1 bath home provides the perfect space for entertaining while achieving much desired privacy throughout the three levels of expansive living space. Lovely white crown molding, doorway casings, and iconic stained-glass windows decorate the sun-drenched living areas. A sleek chef's kitchen features custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops, a large island/breakfast bar, built-in hutch, wine fridge, and all updated stainless-steel appliances. The connecting dining space offers a formal dining room or enjoy the cozy breakfast nook instead with custom built banquette seating. Follow an impressive front stairwell up to the second floor with four spacious, yet private bedrooms, including the stunning master suite featuring walk-in closet and an en-suite bath with double marble vanities and heated floors. On the main level, a mudroom landing leads you outside or down to the finished basement, complete with a guest bed and family rec room perfect for entertaining or a movie night in. A fenced in and professionally landscaped back yard is everything you'll need and more with new sodding, patio hardscape, and privacy, perfect for a sunrise coffee or weekend grilling. Sitting kitty-corner to Abraham Lincoln Elementary and a rock's throw to Downtown Oak Park, Oak Park and River Forrest High School, the Eisenhower, Oak Park CTA Blue Line, Jewel-Osco, Oak Park Conservatory, and all that Oak Park's restaurant and shopping scene has to offer!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue have any available units?
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue has a unit available for $5,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue have?
Some of 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1037 South Kenilworth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue have a pool?
No, 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1037 South Kenilworth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
