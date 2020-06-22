1037 South Kenilworth Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Meticulously maintained and elegant 4,000 SQ FT home nestled on an extra wide lot within the charming treelined streets of Oak Park. Enter into the welcoming foyer of this 2016 renovated home and you'll find an exquisite blend of classic and modern craftsmanship throughout which boasts pride of ownership in every room. With high ceilings and an open floorplan, this 5 bed, 3.1 bath home provides the perfect space for entertaining while achieving much desired privacy throughout the three levels of expansive living space. Lovely white crown molding, doorway casings, and iconic stained-glass windows decorate the sun-drenched living areas. A sleek chef's kitchen features custom white cabinetry, quartz countertops, a large island/breakfast bar, built-in hutch, wine fridge, and all updated stainless-steel appliances. The connecting dining space offers a formal dining room or enjoy the cozy breakfast nook instead with custom built banquette seating. Follow an impressive front stairwell up to the second floor with four spacious, yet private bedrooms, including the stunning master suite featuring walk-in closet and an en-suite bath with double marble vanities and heated floors. On the main level, a mudroom landing leads you outside or down to the finished basement, complete with a guest bed and family rec room perfect for entertaining or a movie night in. A fenced in and professionally landscaped back yard is everything you'll need and more with new sodding, patio hardscape, and privacy, perfect for a sunrise coffee or weekend grilling. Sitting kitty-corner to Abraham Lincoln Elementary and a rock's throw to Downtown Oak Park, Oak Park and River Forrest High School, the Eisenhower, Oak Park CTA Blue Line, Jewel-Osco, Oak Park Conservatory, and all that Oak Park's restaurant and shopping scene has to offer!