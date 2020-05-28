All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, IL
1031 S Scoville Ave 1
1031 South Scoville Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1031 South Scoville Avenue, Oak Park, IL 60304

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252

Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors. Bedrooms have larger closets master bed has 2 large closets . Large living room , dining room, fully updated kitchen and bath with newer appliances. Large windows.plus a beautiful porch off of kitchen looking out to the garden. Includes extra storage room, laundry facilities. FREE garage parking . Quite dead end block with park , tennis courts, and pool at the corner. One block away from Blue line train. Great schools with other children on the block. Tenants can enjoy large yard , picnic area and full use of gas grill on property. We are cat and small dog friendly
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266252
Property Id 266252

(RLNE5795914)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 have any available units?
1031 S Scoville Ave 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, IL.
What amenities does 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 have?
Some of 1031 S Scoville Ave 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1031 S Scoville Ave 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 offer parking?
Yes, 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 does offer parking.
Does 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 have a pool?
Yes, 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 has a pool.
Does 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 have accessible units?
No, 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1031 S Scoville Ave 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
