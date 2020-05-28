1031 S Scoville Ave 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

Amazing Oak Park 2 Bed for RENT - Property Id: 266252



Beautiful 2bed for rent! It's available for rent starting May 30th. Enjoy vintage charm with updated comfort.Spacious 1,000 sq ft. Hard wood floors. Bedrooms have larger closets master bed has 2 large closets . Large living room , dining room, fully updated kitchen and bath with newer appliances. Large windows.plus a beautiful porch off of kitchen looking out to the garden. Includes extra storage room, laundry facilities. FREE garage parking . Quite dead end block with park , tennis courts, and pool at the corner. One block away from Blue line train. Great schools with other children on the block. Tenants can enjoy large yard , picnic area and full use of gas grill on property. We are cat and small dog friendly

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/266252

Property Id 266252



(RLNE5795914)