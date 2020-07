Amenities

Beautiful town-home (c.2003) in the heart of central Oak Park. Pristine hardwood floors. Grand living room with stately gas fireplace. Custom granite, maple and stainless kitchen with breakfast bar. Luxurious lower level family room. The bright primary suite has its own large en-suite bath. True, private top floor bedroom with full bath also opens to the roof deck. Custom window treatments. 2 car garage. Walk to all that is great about Oak Park!