1525 WINDY HILL Drive

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

DESIRABLE PARK PLACE ESTATES RESIDENCE IN PERFECT LOCATION . TWO STORY FOYER WITH ELEGANT CURVED STAIRCASE . 1ST FLOOR BOASTS 9' CEILINGS, HARDDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDINGS, STUNNING KITCHN WITH GRANITE, 42' CABINETS & WALK-IN PANTRY. MASTER SUITE WITH HIS & HER WALK-IN CLOSETS AND LUXURY MASTER BATH. PROPERTY UPDATED ALL AROUND, FINISHED BASEMENT, HUGE BACKYARD BACKS UP TO A PARK, 3 CAR GARGE, BEST LOCATION IN THE COMPLEX! WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY POOL AREA AND A JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL. PERFECTLY LOCATED BETWEEN 94 AND 294 HIGHWAYS. CLOSE TO MAJOR SHOPS AND NORTHBROOK COURT.