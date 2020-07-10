/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020
204 Apartments for rent in Northbrook, IL with washer-dryer
Tapestry Glenview
2550 Waterview Dr, Northbrook, IL
Studio
$1,499
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1042 sqft
Located between Willow Road and I-294. Modern apartment complex with a pool, sun terrace and courtyard. Homes have carpet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, large closets and private laundry facilities.
Sanders Prairie
4134 BORDEAUX Drive
4134 Bordeaux Drive, Northbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,195
2505 sqft
THE LARGEST TOWNHOME AT THE BEST LOCATION IN SANDERS PRAIRIE! END UNIT W/ GORGEOUS & PRIVATE VIEW! GREAT FLOOR PLAN W/2 STORY LIV.& DIN. RM., HRWD FLRS. 9 FT CEILINGS. KITCHEN W/ 42 INCH CABINETS. FAMILY ROOM W/ FIREPLACE.
Shermer Place
1950 FARNSWORTH Lane
1950 Farnsworth Lane, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
1070 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE FOR RENT 1 BEDROOM LUXURY CONDO @ THE BEST BUILDING IN SHERMER PLACE. 9' CEILINGS, FIREPLACE, UPGRADED KITCHEN WITH WHITE APPLIANCES,GRANITE COUNTERTOPS,42" CABINETS,HEATED PARKING, NEW WASHER & DRYER IN UNIT.
Sutton point
4047 Rutgers Lane
4047 Rutgers Lane, Northbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2866 sqft
Come and check out this 4bdrm, 3.1 bathroom corner lot home in the amazing Northbrook School District 27! With nearly 3,000sf and a finished basement, this is a perfect home for any family.
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1358 sqft
RARELY AVAILABLE in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.
Northbrook Greens
968 Enfield Drive
968 Enfield Drive, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
1700 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 968 Enfield Drive in Northbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
Shermer Place
1781 Tudor Lane
1781 Tudor Lane, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Splendid 2 bed, 2 bath condo with all the upgrades! This home boasts an open floor plan, with an amazing lush view of the golf course & fountain pond from the balcony.
Results within 1 mile of Northbrook
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,505
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
AMLI Deerfield
1525 Lake Cook Rd, Deerfield, IL
Studio
$1,683
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,134
1249 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly with pool, gym, bike storage, gym. Minutes from Deerfield Metra stations, 1-294, O'Hare International Airport and downtown Chicago.
Woodview Apartments
15 Parkway N, Deerfield, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,318
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,956
1162 sqft
Studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments with stainless steel appliances, quartz appliances, and espresso cabinets. Community features an outdoor lounge, poolside cabanas and firepits.
335 Milford Road
335 Milford Road, Deerfield, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2106 sqft
The unit is vacant for showing, and move in ready! Beautifully updated and immaculately cared for spacious townhome in sought-after Coromandel community in school district 109 (South Park elementary school).
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.
Deerfield Park
1720 Clavinia Avenue
1720 Clavinia Avenue, Deerfield, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2496 sqft
Renovated interior street home. 4 generous bdrms inc Master Ste, 2 full & 1/2 bath. Bright newer kitchen. Granite countertops. Large 1 st fl Fam Rm w/fireplace leads to gorgeous private fenced yard, covered brick paver patio, child playset, garden.
Results within 5 miles of Northbrook
The Monarch
150 NE River Road, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,410
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,631
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1203 sqft
DES PLAINES, IL, UPSCALE APARTMENTS FOR RENT. The Monarch is the new standard in upscale living, featuring a sophisticated and unique community that offers the opportunity for upscale living in Des Plaines, IL.
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,669
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,451
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,785
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,775
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Kingston Pointe
1646 River St, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1370 sqft
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, spacious walk-in closets, floor-to-ceiling windows, in-unit laundry. Enjoy green community, fitness center, pool, bike storage, garage parking. Easy access to local transit, shopping, dining.
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,103
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,445
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
954 sqft
Our community is operating as normal. Please call or stop by our leasing office for a tour today! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Buckingham Place
750 E. Northwest Highway, Des Plaines, IL
Studio
$1,507
603 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1102 sqft
Buckingham Place Apartments in Des Plaines, IL, is the newest and most luxurious apartment community you'll want to call home. We are conveniently located just minutes from the Cumberland Metra train line and downtown Des Plaines.
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Renew Five Ninety Five
595 S. Des Plaines River Rd, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,790
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1495 sqft
Near I-90 and I-294. Large apartments with modern kitchens, stainless steel appliances and open floor plans. Pet-friendly. Private balconies on each home. Near the Rosemont entertainment district.
Ellison Des Plaines
1555 Ellinwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,577
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
1176 sqft
UP TO 2 MONTHS FREE + 1 YEAR FREE PARKING ON SELECT TWO BEDROOM APARTMENTS! 1.5 MONTHS FREE RENT ON ONE BEDROOM WITH DEN APARTMENT! *limited time/select homes/restrictions apply.
545 Chestnut 302
545 Chestnut St, Winnetka, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,485
650 sqft
545 Chestnut 302 - Property Id: 215949 Rehabbed 1bed in the heart of Winnetka, IN UNIT, SS Apps, DW & HWF Newly renovated, one bedroom with hardwood floors.
